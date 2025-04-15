Home NewsOpinion Letter to Editor:
The upcoming College of the Mainland (COM) election on May 3 presents a pivotal moment for our college’s future. With several leadership changes on the horizon, it is essential that we maintain continuity and experience on the Board of Trustees.

Here is what you should know:

  • Trustee Positions 1, 2 and 4 will soon be filled by new trustees.
  • COM will welcome a new president later this year.
  • Dr. Bill McGarvey’s Position 6 At-Large is the only contested seat in this election.

Dr. Bill McGarvey brings a strong record of community service, leadership, and commitment to COM that speaks for itself:

  • Longtime local resident (over 50 years).
  • Provides scholarships to local high school students and helps fund COM’s Promise Program.
  • Recognized as a COM Distinguished Alumni and inducted into the LMHS Legacy Hall for his community service.
  • Holds a Ph.D. with degrees from COM, UT Austin, and the University of Houston.  He also spent over two decades working for IBM.

With so much change already underway at COM, it is important that we keep experienced leadership on the Board.  Dr. Bill McGarvey provides that steady, knowledgeable voice.  I encourage you to support his re-election for Trustee Position 6 At-Large.

José Boix

1821-20th Avenue North

Texas City, TX  77590

