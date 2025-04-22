House passes school voucher bill

The Texas House on Thursday passed Gov. Greg Abbott’s school voucher bill after a years-long campaign by the governor and his allies, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Senate, announced Friday he recommended that chamber accept the House version, which prioritizes children with special education needs for vouchers.

The Senate version, which is less restrictive, passed in early February.

In addition to passing the voucher legislation, the House passed a $7.7 billion school finance package, which will increase the base-level funding per student by almost $400 — to $6,555 — and pays for teacher raises and increases in special education funding. The Senate’s version is considerably different, so the two school finance bills will have to be reconciled.

House cuts Lottery Commission budget to zero

The budget for the Texas Lottery Commission was reduced to zero in the 2026-2027 budget passed by the House, the Statesman reported.

The commission has been under fire for not aggressively curtailing third-party “courier companies” that broker ticket sales for players online. In one instance, a single player bought enough tickets to guarantee a winning ticket for a $95 million jackpot, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Senate has already passed a bill outlawing courier companies. It is uncertain whether the Senate will go along with the House measure to end all lottery commission funding.

The lottery brings about $2 billion a year to the state treasury.

Senate bill would ban fluoride in water systems

A bill filed by state Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, would ban adding fluoride to public drinking water, a cause being championed by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Hall talked about the potential side effects of consuming an “excessive amount” of fluoride. Health officials assert fluoride has protected against tooth decay and resulted in fewer cavities over the decades it has been added to public water systems.

Hall’s bill would ban adding “any form of fluoride to any public water supply for the purpose of fluoridation, regardless of the intended concentration.”

Kennedy has said he plans to ask the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending fluoridation of public water systems. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has also called for a ban on water fluoridation.

In Texas, nearly three-fourths of the state’s population drinks water with fluoride in it, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

House agrees to give Paxton back pay

Largely along party lines, the House agreed to urge budget writers to give Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton nearly $64,000 in back pay to cover the period when he was suspended while impeached. The Chronicle reported the measure passed by a margin of 88-56.

Paxton was impeached by the House in 2023, but the Senate acquitted him. He went without pay for about three months.

“If we believe that not only politicians but regular citizens are entitled to the presumption of innocence, we should truly believe that he should have been entitled to his salary during the course of this suspension,” said state Rep. Mitch Little, R-Lewisville, the bill’s sponsor. “Now that he’s been acquitted, if you broke it, you bought it.”

The House and Senate versions of the budget still have to be reconciled.

Middleton jumps into Texas AG’s race

Republican state Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, has jumped into the race to replace Paxton, who is pursuing a primary challenge to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. The Chronicle reported that Middleton will self-fund his campaign with $10 million.

“I am running for Texas Attorney General to continue the fight for our shared conservative values that keep the Texas Miracle alive,” Middleton said in a statement. “As Attorney General, I will join President Trump in his efforts to return America and Texas to common sense and to fight to secure the border, ensure law and order, and be tough on crime.”

Middleton was elected to the Senate in 2021 after previously serving in the House. Former U.S. Attorney John Bash declared earlier he also was seeking the position.

Nate Paul fined $1 million, confined to home

Real estate developer Nate Paul was fined $1 million and sentenced to four months of home confinement after pleading guilty to making false financial statements, The News reported. Paul’s ties to Paxton in part led to the impeachment charges against the attorney general. The attorney general was accused in a whistleblower suit of using the agency to interfere in Paul’s civil and criminal disputes.

While he will not face any prison time, Paul will be a convicted felon.

“That may not mean anything to some people — after all, we have a president who’s a convicted felon at the moment,” said Senior U.S. District Judge David Ezra, an appointee of former President Ronald Reagan. “But I’m sure it’s important to Mr. Paul.”

It’s looking like a warm spring

The departure of the La Niña climate pattern makes it likely much of the state is in for a warm, dry spring, the Statesman reported. As of mid-April, more than 80% of Texas was already abnormally dry or in drought, with little relief in sight.

Drought conditions are especially severe in Far West Texas into the Big Bend area and throughout Central Texas. The eastern part of the state is the only region not facing drought conditions as of yet.

Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Cedar Park. Email: gborders@texaspress.com