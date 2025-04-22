Clouds Part for Easter Mass in Galveston with Archbishop Vásquez

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Galveston was decked out in Easter lilies, and most all seats were occupied as noon Mass began. This was the first time since being installed as Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston that Joe S. Vásquez celebrated Mass in Galveston.

Knights of Columbus members formed an honor guard in the cathedral’s center aisle. While parishioners and visitors rose from their seats they turned to view the procession with the new archbishop.

When the archbishop began his homily, he acknowledged the special occasion that was his first time celebrating Easter Mass in Galveston as archbishop, and applause echoed in the cathedral.

The archbishop kept his homily short and simple, reminding attendees that Christianity is not about a set of rules, nor is it a philosophy. It is about meeting and knowing the Lord Jesus Christ. Because of this experience of knowing Christ, Vasquez assured the listeners, their lives would never be the same.

Clouds obscured the sun’s bright light at the start of Mass, but as the liturgy continued, the clouds dispersed, and sunlight began to fill the sanctuary. As the space filled with sunlight, it also filled with more people. By the end of the Mass, many of those gathered who had not found a seat were standing in the back.