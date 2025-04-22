Space Center Houston Hosts the 2025 Conrad Challenge, Presented by Equinor April 22-25

Innovation Summit Expo on April 24 Empowers Young Entrepreneurs to Showcase Inventions that Lead Global Change



A student team at the 2023-’24 Innovation Summit Expo at Space Center Houston discusses their design with NASA Astronaut and Chief Science Officer, Megan McArthur.

(Photo Courtesy, Space Center Houston)

WHAT: Innovation Summit Expo, followed by Cosmic Chat and STEM Sessions

WHEN: Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Space Center Houston, 1601 E. NASA Parkway, Houston, TX

The Conrad Challenge, presented by Equinor, is a global STEM innovation and entrepreneurship competition, empowering students from around the world to tackle real-world challenges. These challenges span across Aerospace & Aviation, Cyber-Technology & Security, Energy & Environment – where Equinor serves as the presenting sponsor, and Health & Nutrition categories.

A featured category for the 2024–25 challenge includes Currents of Change: The Water Challenge, focused on helping communities around the world to address issues of water equity, quality, and sustainability.

Founded in 2007 by Nancy Conrad in honor of her late husband, NASA astronaut Charles “Pete” Conrad, the Challenge inspires students to design today’s solutions for tomorrow’s challenges, carrying forward his legacy for innovation and exploration.

Now in its 19th year, the competition invites 25 student finalist teams ages 13–18 to develop groundbreaking ideas with real-world impact. This year, finalist teams from Korea, Canada, and the U.S. will gather at Space Center Houston on April 24 for the Innovation Summit Expo, presenting their solutions for global change.

One Round Rock, Texas, team will compete in the Health & Nutrition category, aiming to transform pediatric care with AI-driven, personalized gut microbiome solutions. Their product, MyBiome, is designed to restore balance between gut and brain health.

With guidance from expert mentors and judges across STEM industries, students gain critical skills in collaboration, creativity, communication, and problem-solving.

The top teams will be awarded scholarships and earn the prestigious title of Pete Conrad Scholars during the ceremonial dinner on Friday, April 25.

