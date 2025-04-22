Home News Space Center Houston Hosts the 2025 Conrad Challenge, Presented by Equinor April 22-25
News

Space Center Houston Hosts the 2025 Conrad Challenge, Presented by Equinor April 22-25

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

 Innovation Summit Expo on April 24 Empowers Young Entrepreneurs to Showcase Inventions that Lead Global Change 

A student team at the 2023-’24 Innovation Summit Expo at Space Center Houston discusses their design with NASA Astronaut and Chief Science Officer, Megan McArthur. 

(Photo Courtesy, Space Center Houston) 

WHAT: Innovation Summit Expo, followed by Cosmic Chat and STEM Sessions 

WHEN:   Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.  

WHERE: Space Center Houston, 1601 E. NASA Parkway, Houston, TX    

The Conrad Challenge, presented by Equinor, is a global STEM innovation and entrepreneurship competition, empowering students from around the world to tackle real-world challenges. These challenges span across Aerospace & Aviation, Cyber-Technology & Security, Energy & Environment – where Equinor serves as the presenting sponsor, and Health & Nutrition categories.  

A featured category for the 2024–25 challenge includes Currents of Change: The Water Challenge, focused on helping communities around the world to address issues of water equity, quality, and sustainability. 

Founded in 2007 by Nancy Conrad in honor of her late husband, NASA astronaut Charles “Pete” Conrad, the Challenge inspires students to design today’s solutions for tomorrow’s challenges, carrying forward his legacy for innovation and exploration.  

Now in its 19th year, the competition invites 25 student finalist teams ages 13–18 to develop groundbreaking ideas with real-world impact. This year, finalist teams from Korea, Canada, and the U.S. will gather at Space Center Houston on April 24 for the Innovation Summit Expo, presenting their solutions for global change. 

One Round Rock, Texas, team will compete in the Health & Nutrition category, aiming to transform pediatric care with AI-driven, personalized gut microbiome solutions. Their product, MyBiome, is designed to restore balance between gut and brain health.  

With guidance from expert mentors and judges across STEM industries, students gain critical skills in collaboration, creativity, communication, and problem-solving.  

The top teams will be awarded scholarships and earn the prestigious title of Pete Conrad Scholars during the ceremonial dinner on Friday, April 25. 

To see related posts, visit Space Center Houston Announces Equinor as Title Sponsor of the Conrad Challenge – Space Center Houston.  

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

House passes school voucher bill

SPACE NEWS:  NASA EYEING BUSY WEEKEND OF DEPARTURE AND RESUPPLY MISSIONS

Texas City Police news release: Missing elderly man

Paxton, Cornyn gear up for primary battle

New Research Highlights Flawed Process and Flawed Assumptions Plague Texas Water Planning

Appeals court: TEA can release A-F school ratings

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close