Expand your burger skills this barbecue season

Hamburgers are a staple of backyard barbecues. When summer arrives, few foods embody the laid back vibe of the season better than grilled hamburgers.

There’s nothing wrong with a traditional approach to hamburgers, but going the extra mile and augmenting the flavor with some special ingredients can make these beloved summertime staples even more popular. If that’s your goal, then consider this recipe for “Hamburgers with Stilton Cheese, Caramelized Shallots and Mushrooms,” courtesy of Lines+Angles.

Hamburgers with Stilton Cheese, Caramelized Shallots and Mushrooms

Makes 4 servings

For caramelized shallots:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

11/2 lbs. fresh shallots, peeled and sliced

Salt, to taste

1 tablespoon sugar

For mushrooms:

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 clove of garlic, minced

8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced

For hamburgers:

11/2 lbs. ground sirloin, chuck or round

Coarse salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 slices Stilton cheese

4 hamburger rolls or sandwich rolls

1 tablespoon melted butter

Lettuce leaves

For caramelized shallots:

1. Melt butter with olive oil in a thick-bottomed pan until the oil is shimmering. Add the sliced shallots and stir to coat. Cook, stirring on occasion, for 7 to 10 minutes. Do not let the shallots burn or dry out. Sprinkle the salt and sugar over the shallots.

2. Cook for about 30 minutes, stirring frequently. If shallots seem to be drying out, add a little water or oil to the pan. Shallots should be brown but not burned. Continue to cook and stir; scrape up all the browned bits stuck to the bottom of the pan, until the shallots are a deep, rich, browned color.

For mushrooms:

Melt butter with oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in balsamic vinegar, garlic and mushrooms. Saute for 20 minutes, or until tender.

For hamburgers:

1. Moisten your clean hands with cold water and divide the ground beef in 4 equal portions. Form into a flattened ball. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Refrigerate until ready to cook.

3. Prepare the grill and preheat to high. Brush the grill grate with oil.

4. Place the prepared burgers on the hot grill grate. Grill for 5 to 7 minutes per side for medium, or until an instant read thermometer inserted through the side of the burger into the center reaches 160 F.

5. Brush the rolls with melted butter and toast them on the grill for about 45 seconds. Assemble the burgers, with lettuce leaves, Stilton cheese, caramelized shallots, and mushrooms. Serve. PC255859