Letter to Editor:

As a 60-year resident of this City, I would like to ensure that Texas City ISD maintains a cohesive and proactive school board. Choosing the next District 6 Trustee will be a crucial and significant task.

Amber Prouty is well prepared and suited for this responsibility. She is a Texas City High School (TCHS) graduate and earned an Associate’s Degree in Business College at the Mainland (COM).

She continued to gain her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management at the University of Houston – Clear Lake. Her final credits were earned at National Dong Hwa University in Hualien, Taiwan during an internship researching Organizational Behavior.

Amber Prouty is fiercely rooted in our community through her work at Guaranteed Roofing & Remodeling (General Manager), serving with the Texas City Rotary Club, the Texas City Heritage Association and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce.

Amber Prouty is the proud mother of two incredible children, Riley (7) and Korben (5).

Therefore, I am asking registered voters in TCISD District 6 to vote in support of Amber Prouty. If you are a registered voter and have a Voter Registration Certificate (VRC) with an S186 SCHOOL Code, Amber Prouty is your candidate!

José Boix