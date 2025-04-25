Home NewsOpinion Letter to Editor:
Opinion

Letter to Editor:

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

As a 60-year resident of this City, I would like to ensure that Texas City ISD maintains a cohesive and proactive school board.  Choosing the next District 6 Trustee will be a crucial and significant task.

Amber Prouty is well prepared and suited for this responsibility.  She is a Texas City High School (TCHS) graduate and earned an Associate’s Degree in Business College at the Mainland (COM).

She continued to gain her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management at the University of Houston – Clear Lake.  Her final credits were earned at National Dong Hwa University in Hualien, Taiwan during an internship researching Organizational Behavior.

Amber Prouty is fiercely rooted in our community through her work at Guaranteed Roofing & Remodeling (General Manager), serving with the Texas City Rotary Club, the Texas City Heritage Association and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce.

Amber Prouty is the proud mother of two incredible children, Riley (7) and Korben (5).

Therefore, I am asking registered voters in TCISD District 6 to vote in support of Amber Prouty.  If you are a registered voter and have a Voter Registration Certificate (VRC) with an S186 SCHOOL Code, Amber Prouty is your candidate!

José Boix

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

“Nobody is Above the Law”

Letter to Editor:

WHERE WERE YOU ON APRIL 16, 1947?

When a Drug Discount Program Becomes a Hospital Profit Engine, Patients Lose

New data compiled by TPPF shows that as much as $98 million...

Courts Authority to Control Trump’s Agenda

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close