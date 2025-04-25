Dickinson alum Zyon Little is drawing attention from a number of Division I college basketball programs after averaging 9.5 points per game at Texas A&M-Kingsville during the 2024-25 season. Little has received offers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jackson State, Central Arkansas, and Stetson.
Zyon Little is drawing attention from a number of Division I college basketball programs
