“Nobody is Above the Law”

By Bill Sargent and Mark Mansius

A wise man once said “When others falsely accuse you of something you haven’t done, it’s highly likely that they are doing what they’re accusing you of! “



Take for example, the Lititia James, New York’s Attorney General who spent years and millions of taxpayer dollars to charge Donald Trump with a misrepresentation of assets while filling for business loans in New York City. The biased judge refused to allow defense witnesses who would disprove the prosecution’s claim; it was a victimless crime because the Trump organization paid all the loans on time or early; and the bankers themselves argued that no harm or uncustomary practice had occurred. Meanwhile James’ prosecutors claimed that the Trump organization had over inflated real estate values results in order to obtain “favorable” interest rates, something the bankers testified didn’t happen.



Additionally, showing her motivation, James campaigned that she would aggressively pursue charges against Trump (a view that is both unethical and illegal on its face). She went after Trump in a civil case — currently under appeal — that found the president guilty of over-valuing his property at Mar-a-Lago in order to get more favorable loan terms. Legal experts contend the case will most likely be overturned in the appellate process.



Earlier this month, the Federal Housing Finance Agency uncovered, alleged falsifications of real estate documents by NY Attorney General James in connection with not one, but two, property purchases.



The first instance: In August 2023 James allegedly signed a “specific power of attorney document” declaring she intended to make a Norfolk, Virginia property her principal residence. This happened just prior to her case against Donald Trump going to trial. “I hereby declare that I intend to occupy this property as my primary residence,“ the document reads.



There are two problems with this. The first is as an elected official in New York her primary residence must be in the state of New York, not Virginia. The other problem is when a reporter for the Daily Caller Foundation went to the Norfolk Virginia property they found somebody other than James living there and when they showed a photo of James to those in the neighborhood, they told the reporter they had never seen her there before.



It appears James made false statements on her financial real estate disclosure documents in order to get a more favorable loan term — Something she prosecuted Trump for. As James has said numerous times, is it true that “nobody is above the law?”



But wait, there’s more! A property James owns in Brooklyn, New York has a 2001 “Certificate of Occupancy” stating it is a five-unit dwelling. However, as a recently as 2020, James allegedly mischaracterized the property as a four-unit dwelling, again, presumably to get a more favorable loan term. Is there a pattern of deception here?



Finally, James claims the Trump administration is trying to pay her back for her prosecution of the president, and that the Press is just looking for headlines saying “Tish James is under a criminal investigation.” If we recall correctly, this is exactly what the Democrats attempted to do with five separate criminal cases against Trump just prior to the November 2024 election. They desperately wanted to label the president as a convicted felon.



So, as the wisemen once said, “When others falsely accuse you of doing something you haven’t done, it’s highly likely they’re doing (or have done) what they are accusing you of!”