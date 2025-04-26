Home News SPACE NEWS:  NASA’S AYERS AND MCCLAIN EYE BUSY WEEK ON ISS
News

SPACE NEWS:  NASA’S AYERS AND MCCLAIN EYE BUSY WEEK ON ISS

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

By Richard Tew

On Monday, NASA astronaut Nicole Ayers talked to students from Woodland Park, Colorado via video stream from the International Space Station.  During the video stream, she answered prerecorded science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-related questions from aboard the International Space Station.

Hosted by Woodland Park High School, the video session was also open to students from Woodland Park Middle School. In a press release NASA said “The Colorado high school wants to show students that even though they reside in a small town, they can achieve big dreams.” 

Ayers, who considers Colorado Springs and Divide, Colorado, home, is a graduate of Woodland Park High School .

Ayers and fellow NASA Astronaut Anne McClain will venture outside the International Space Station May 1st as part of U.S. spacewalk 93 to perform upgrades on the orbital laboratory. 

The upgrades include relocation of a communication antennae and the installation of a mounting bracket in order to attach an additional set of International Space Station Rollout Solar Arrays, called IROSA. These arrays will boost power generation capability by 30%.  NASA says this will increase the station’s total available power from 160 kilowatts to up to 215 kilowatts. The IROSA arrays will be installed on a future space walk during a resupply mission set for later this year.

NASA says McClain will serve as spacewalk crew member 1 and will wear a suit with red stripes. Ayers will serve as spacewalk crew member 2 and will wear an unmarked suit. McClain will log her third spacewalk while this will mark the first for Ayers. 

According to NASA U.S. spacewalk 93 will be the 275th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Photo cutline:  NASA astronauts Nicole Ayers (L) and Anne McClain (R).  NASA photo.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

College of the Mainland to Sunset Law Enforcement Academy, Expand Criminal Justice...

House passes school voucher bill

Space Center Houston Hosts the 2025 Conrad Challenge, Presented by Equinor April...

SPACE NEWS:  NASA EYEING BUSY WEEKEND OF DEPARTURE AND RESUPPLY MISSIONS

Texas City Police news release: Missing elderly man

Paxton, Cornyn gear up for primary battle

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close