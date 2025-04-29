Food, Wine and Auctions Raise Funds for Hope Village

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

As I walked up to the ballroom/community room of Hope Village in Friendswood, two gentlemen dressed in red shirts stood ready to hold the door open for me. It was a gesture of welcome that I appreciated.

I looked closely and recognized both men in red shirts, John and Bill. The last time I saw John, he was on stage riding a bicycle as Santa Claus, and Bill played Joseph in the same Christmas pageant.

Then I was greeted by Renee , who offered me a handmade key chain as I stepped into the building.

The evening was a fundraising event dubbed A Passport to Wine. It attracted a large group of people who had the opportunity to sample and purchase wines. Attendees could also participate in a silent auction and a live auction and enjoy dinner.

Kicking off the evening was a welcome from Sharon Proulx, the executive director, who has been working at the village for 37 years. She introduced Susan, who led the opening prayer. Susan wore a flowing red gown.

Before praying, Susan expressed her gratitude to everyone who had come together again at the village. She also shared that she had found salvation as a young child.

Her greeting continued as she asked the attendees to be sure to be safe when driving home, and she expressed hope that she would see everyone next year. Then she bowed her head, and others did the same while she prayed.

Susan has opened many events at Hope Village with her soul-touching prayers and her expressions of gratitude and wishes for safety. She does so in an effortless manner and sprinkles in humor. It is easy to forget that Susan is a resident of Hope Village.

Since 1970, Hope Village has been a forever home for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The board members and staff have dedicated decades of their lives to creating a home for adults with disabilities.

The homepage of the website for Hope Village says the following: “The mission of Hope Village is to assure that individuals with intellectual and developmental challenges thrive in a loving, safe and supportive community in which they live, learn and work with purpose and dignity.”

This was my fifth visit to Hope Village, and on each visit, I am enfolded by the gentle, loving atmosphere that has been created for the residents.

Funds raised by the wine event will go directly to support the program costs associated with serving the residents. Because the village keeps the tuition very low, fundraising is vital for the continued care of its residents.

If you would like to know more about Hope Village and how you can become involved as a donor or as a volunteer, please find it at https://hope-village.com/ or call the administration office at (281) 482-7926.