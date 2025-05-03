Home NewsBusiness AMOCO Federal Credit Union Celebrates Grand Opening of Magnolia Creek Branch in League City
League City, Texas, April 30, 2025 – AMOCO Federal Credit Union proudly celebrated the grand opening of its Magnolia Creek branch in League City with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that drew more than 100 guests, including esteemed local dignitaries, influential business leaders, and dedicated community partners. Conveniently located at 4510 W League City Parkway near the intersection of Bay Area Blvd and W League City Pkwy, this new branch is not only AMOCO’s second location in League City but also its eleventh overall. This expansion emphasizes AMOCO’s dedication to providing accessible financial services to the growing community in the Houston/Galveston region.

The event brought together key representatives from the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of League City, and the Magnolia Creek Homeowners Association. In a show of support, the offices of Congressman Randy Weber, Senator Mayes Middleton, and State Representative Dr. Greg Bonnen presented AMOCO with a formal resolution, recognizing the company’s unwavering dedication to community service.

At the celebration, AMOCO presented a check for $1,356.00 to The Dash Gordon Foundation, an organization committed to uplifting individuals with special needs, disabilities, and those in at-risk communities. These funds were a monetary match based on the total donations collected during AMOCO’s recent community shred day at Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital in Nassau Bay.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office was on hand to spotlight their vital initiative aimed at raising funds to enhance community safety through the K-9 Division. AMOCO has made a significant impact by generously donating $25,000 for “Cash,” a future K-9 hero who is set to undergo rigorous training and certification to serve and protect the community. Anyone can join AMOCO in supporting the funding efforts by visiting the Galveston County Citizen Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association donation page.

About AMOCO FCU 

Headquartered in Texas City, TX, AMOCO Federal Credit Union was founded as A Member Owned Cooperative Organization, and for more than 87 years has been committed to its mission of “serving the financial needs of its members/owners.” With over 109,000 members, $1.4 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in loans outstanding, and $125 million in equity, AMOCO has grown to be one of the “top 10” locally owned financial institutions in the Houston/Galveston market. For more information about AMOCO, please visit https://www.amocofcu.org/meet-amoco/.  

