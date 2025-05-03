Home NewsGeneral PETTIT RETURNS BACK TO EARTH ON 70TH BIRTHDAY MARKING FOUR TRIPS TO SPACE
General

PETTIT RETURNS BACK TO EARTH ON 70TH BIRTHDAY MARKING FOUR TRIPS TO SPACE

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

By Richard Tew/Space News Update

After turning back to earth from a recent mission to the International Space Station on his 70th birthday, NASA astronaut Don Pettit recently logged his fourth mission to outer space.

To date Pettit has clocked 520 days in space, the third longest stint by a NASA astronaut.  

Pettit says the return trip back to earth isn’t as easy as it was years ago when he made his first trip to space back in 2002.  He says the best way to adjust to gravity is to listen to the experts.    

Pettit credits his innate interest in how things work and his penchant for tinkering with and repairing gadgets with his having successful missions aboard the ISS.   

Photo cutline:  NASA Public Affairs Officer Chelsey Ballarte (left) emceed a press conference at The Johnson Space Center on Monday focused on astronaut Don Pettit’s (right) recent return to Earth.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Fishing Forecast

Galveston County, Cities and College of the Mainland Early Voting and May...

Holy Rosary: A School That Became a Parish

Omasha Brantley as the school’s new head football coach

Go Wild with Wildscaping!

Dickinson Track

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close