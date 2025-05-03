PETTIT RETURNS BACK TO EARTH ON 70TH BIRTHDAY MARKING FOUR TRIPS TO SPACE

By Richard Tew/Space News Update

After turning back to earth from a recent mission to the International Space Station on his 70th birthday, NASA astronaut Don Pettit recently logged his fourth mission to outer space.

To date Pettit has clocked 520 days in space, the third longest stint by a NASA astronaut.

Pettit says the return trip back to earth isn’t as easy as it was years ago when he made his first trip to space back in 2002. He says the best way to adjust to gravity is to listen to the experts.

Pettit credits his innate interest in how things work and his penchant for tinkering with and repairing gadgets with his having successful missions aboard the ISS.

Photo cutline: NASA Public Affairs Officer Chelsey Ballarte (left) emceed a press conference at The Johnson Space Center on Monday focused on astronaut Don Pettit’s (right) recent return to Earth.