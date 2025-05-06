House Science, Space and Technology Advances Weber’s Next Generation Pipeline Research and Development Act

When you want to get in touch with Social Security, you have options. The most convenient way to conduct business with us is online with a personal my Social Security account.

More than 71 million adults use our online services through my Social Security. If you don’t have an account or access to the internet, you can contact us by phone, mail, fax, or in person.

Below you’ll find information and updates about each contact method.

Online at www.ssa.gov

Millions of people who created their personal my Social Security account before September 18, 2021, still need to transition to Login.gov or create a new ID.me or Login.gov account. If you haven’t made the transition yet, you’ll want to take action now. Learn about changes we’re making to your personal my Social Security account.

If you don’t have an account, it’s easy to create one.

With a free and secure my Social Security account, you can:

Submit an application for most benefits . By applying online, you can skip a trip to a local office to verify your identity and complete your application.

. By applying online, you can skip a trip to a local office to verify your identity and complete your application. Add or change direct deposit information if you receive Social Security benefits. If you get Supplemental Security Income and have an account, you may be able to change your direct deposit over the phone using a one-time code that you get from ssa.gov/pin and providing it to the representative. If you don’t have a personal my Social Security account, you’ll need to update your direct deposit details at a local office or your bank.

if you receive Social Security benefits. If you get Supplemental Security Income and have an account, you may be able to change your direct deposit over the phone using a one-time code that you get from ssa.gov/pin and providing it to the representative. If you don’t have a personal my Social Security account, you’ll need to update your direct deposit details at a local office or your bank. Upload forms and documents. To minimize delays, you can now use your account to electronically submit certain forms and documents to your local office. We’ll send you a text or email after successful submission.

Note: In limited situations, you may be offered the option to use an online tool to schedule a phone or in-office appointment. We plan to expand its availability in the future.

Telephone

To speak with a representative, you can call our National toll-free number at 1-800-772-1213, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If necessary, we can make a video, phone, or in-person appointment for you. To find out the average wait time based on the time and day of the week, check out Contact Social Security By Phone.

Automated phone services

You may not need to speak with a representative when you use our automated phone services. They’re available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Learn more about them at Contact Social Security By Phone.

Mail or fax

If you need to submit forms, documents, or other information to your local office, you’ll find the mailing address and fax number by entering your zip code in our online office locator. Note: Some offices have drop-off boxes.

Visit a local office

Appointments are required in most cases. If you need to visit an office, call 1-800-772-1213 to schedule an appointment.