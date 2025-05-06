Home News House Science, Space and Technology Advances Weber’s Next Generation Pipeline Research and Development Act
News

House Science, Space and Technology Advances Weber’s Next Generation Pipeline Research and Development Act

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments
Washington, D.C. – The Science, Space and Technology Committee advanced the Next Generation Pipeline Research and Development Act, led by U.S. Reps. Randy Weber (TX-14) and Deborah Ross (NC-2), to strengthens public-private partnerships, increases federal research, development, and demonstration related to the evolution of next-generation pipeline systems, and modernizes existing infrastructure. Weber and Ross introduced the legislation on April 3, 2025. Weber also previous introduced the bill in the 118th Congress, where it passed the U.S. House by a vote of 373-41 on September 24, 2024. “I’m proud that the Science, Space, and Technology Committee advanced this commonsense, bipartisan bill to strengthen the backbone of America’s energy infrastructure,” said Rep. Weber. “As we continue unlocking our God-given energy resources, it’s critical that we also invest in the research and development needed to modernize over a million miles of pipeline that keep the lights on, fuel our vehicles, and power American manufacturing. This bill has earned broad, bipartisan support—both now and in the last Congress—and I strongly urge my colleagues to back it when it comes to the House floor. ”Highlights of the Next Generation Pipeline Research and Development Act: Authorizing the Secretary of Energy, in coordination with the Secretary of Transportation, the Director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Secretary of Interior, and others, to establish a demonstration initiative and joint research and development program for low-to mid-technology readiness level research projects to achieve deployment. Creating a National Pipeline Modernization Center at the Department of Energy, which will foster collaboration with industry and stakeholders to commercialize cost-effective products and procedures. Conducting a program at NIST of measurement research, development, demonstration, and standardization to ensure the integrity of pipeline facilities and ensure their safety, security, efficiency, sustainability, and resilience.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

House bill proposes new standardized test

House Science, Space and Technology Advances Weber’s Next Generation Pipeline Research and...

Weber Washington Times Op-Ed: The world runs on Southeast Texas energy

Texas City Fire Department investigating boat fire that caused one fatality and...

Texas City to host biggest community cleanup to date

Commissioner Buckingham Announces Winner of the 29th Annual Treasures of the Texas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close