This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Sable and Jacob.

Give a big hello to Sable (A040271) who is a spayed eight-year-old Domestic Short Hair with a deep blue and white coat. She has a lovely bi-color pattern and pretty green eyes. Sable is mannerly, calm and a tiny bit shy until she knows you. Even a grown-kitty likes to flop, roll, and make biscuits! Come on in to meet sweet Sable – she may be your perfect kitty girl.

Meet Jacob (A039557) a 1 year old Pitbull mix and the newest addition to the adoption floor. He brings a balanced energy—sweet-natured, well-mannered, and ready to engage. Jacob enjoys structured play, especially with toys, and responds well to routine. He’s a solid candidate for a home seeking a dependable companion with playful potential. Simple, focused, and ready to connect—Jacob’s here to meet his match. Come on in and meet him!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Sable and Jacob will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Apr 13th – Apr 17th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.