Home NewsLifestylePets This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Sable and Jacob.
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Sable and Jacob.

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Give a big hello to Sable (A040271) who is a spayed eight-year-old Domestic Short Hair with a deep blue and white coat.  She has a lovely bi-color pattern and pretty green eyes.  Sable is mannerly, calm and a tiny bit shy until she knows you.  Even a grown-kitty likes to flop, roll, and make biscuits!  Come on in to meet sweet Sable – she may be your perfect kitty girl. 

Meet Jacob (A039557) a 1 year old Pitbull mix and the newest addition to the adoption floor. He brings a balanced energy—sweet-natured, well-mannered, and ready to engage. Jacob enjoys structured play, especially with toys, and responds well to routine. He’s a solid candidate for a home seeking a dependable companion with playful potential. Simple, focused, and ready to connect—Jacob’s here to meet his match. Come on in and meet him!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Sable and Jacob will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Apr 13th – Apr 17th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

GCARC Pet of the Week Apr 29th-Mar 3rd, 2025

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close