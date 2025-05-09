Home News Rep. Weber Celebrates Mother’s Day
Washington, D.C. – As Mother’s Day approaches, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) has introduced a resolution recognizing the vital role of mothers in our society. The resolution affirms policies that honor mothers as mothers, emphasizes the essential role all mothers play in raising the next generation of Americans, and encourages the people of the United States to celebrate Mother’s Day in recognition of the women who have chosen to bring life into the world and nurture future generations. From stay-at-home moms to working mothers, adoptive moms to grandmothers raising grandchildren, the resolution acknowledges the irreplaceable value mothers bring to our families, communities, and nation. “Our mothers are the bedrock of the American family,” said Rep. Weber. “They are selfless, tireless, and faithful—pouring their lives into raising the next generation with courage and love. In a world that often tries to blur the beauty and distinctiveness of motherhood, it’s time we reaffirm what we know to be true: being a mother is one of the highest callings. This resolution sends a clear message—we honor and celebrate mothers for the incredible sacrifices they make, the wisdom they provide, and the foundation they lay for America’s future. ”This resolution would: Supports policies that recognize mothers as mothers; Acknowledges that Mother’s Day is intended specifically to commemorate motherhood and to honor the mothers of the United States; Recognizes the importance of motherhood, the sacrifices women make when choosing to raise a family, and the invaluable contributions of motherhood to the family, community, states, and the country as a whole; And encourages the people of the United States to observe Mother’s Day in celebration of the women who have chosen to bring life into the world and nurture the next generation. Read the bill here. Cosponsors include: Reps. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15), Erin Houchin (IN-09), Troy Nehls (TX-22), Claudia Tenney (NY-24), Barry Moore (AL-01), Don Bacon (NE-02), John Moolenaar (MI-02), Michael Rulli (OH-06), Riley Moore (WV-02), Jake Ellzey (TX-06), Brandon Gill (TX-26), Mary Miller (IL-15), Burgess Ownes (UT-04), Mike Ezell (MS-04), Keith Self (TX-03), Brian Babin (TX-36), Tony Gonzales (TX-23), Ashley Hinson (IA-02), and Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13).

