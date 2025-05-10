Home News Texas City Podcast features Unsolved Homicides and Increased Rewards for Information
TEXAS CITY, TX – Building on the success of its “Texas City Tells” podcast, the City of Texas City is
launching a special podcast series called “Texas City Tells: Unsolved” featuring unsolved cases, in
hopes that viewers/listeners may have information that leads to the cases being solved.
In each episode, Detective Sergeant Jeff Winstead of the Texas City Police Department joins the
podcast’s regular hosts, Communications Director Jennifer Laird and City Secretary Rhomari Leigh,
to highlight one of the department’s unsolved cases.
“When we first started talking about this podcast, I was calling them cold cases,” Laird said. “But
Detective Winstead told me that, for him, these cases are never cold. No victim is ever forgotten,
and they never stop looking to bring the person or people responsible to justice. So, these cases
aren’t cold; they are just temporarily unsolved.”
The first eight episodes of the series feature homicides and, as an extra incentive to encourage
people to come forward with any new or previously unreported information, the Mainland
Communities Crime Stoppers are offered an increased reward for information that leads to the
closure of any of these cases: up to $10,000.
“We are fortunate that our community has really embraced our podcast,” Laird said. “Now, with
this special series, we are hoping to get these cases in front of more people than ever before and
hopefully bring closure to some of these families.”
Texas City Tells: Unsolved begins airing during Police Week, with the first episode launching on
Monday, May 12 and the second episode debuting on Friday, May 16.
The podcasts will be available on the City of Texas City’s social media platforms, as well as Spotify,
Apple Music, Amazon Music and anywhere podcasts are streamed.
For more information, visit the City of Texas City’s website at www.texascitytx.gov.

