Galveston College unveils mascot ‘Rip Tide’ in high-energy celebration

GALVESTON, Texas (May 6, 2025) – A wave of excitement swept through the Seibel

Wing at Galveston College Tuesday as the institution proudly unveiled its mascot, Rip

Tide, to a packed and spirited crowd of students, student-athletes, faculty and staff.

Cheers and applause filled the air as Rip Tide made a grand entrance as he emerged

through a smoke-filled tunnel to the tune of the Beach Boys’ “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and flanked

by Whitecaps baseball players, signaling a new era of school pride and unity at GC.

With high-fives, photos, and plenty of flair, Rip Tide brought energy and enthusiasm to a

student body already brimming with Whitecaps pride during the mascot’s launch party.

“This is more than just a mascot,” said GC President, W. Myles Shelton, Ed.D. “Rip Tide

represents the spirit, resilience and strength of the entire campus community. It’s a bold

symbol of who we are and where we’re going as a college.”

The mascot launch party featured a high-energy pep rally-style presentation, complete

with the participation of GC’s student-athletes, Whitecaps pom-poms and foam fingers,

food, and beach- and surf-themed music.

“Making Rip Tide a reality has been a true labor of love by the SGA, the college’s

administration, board of regents, student activities, student services and marketing

team,” said GC Student Government Association President, Alicia Fletcher. “Today’s

turnout shows just how ready we are to rally behind that spirit.”

GC Associate Vice President of Student Services, Ron Crumedy, praised the student

engagement and school spirit displayed at the GC mascot’s launch party.

“We’ve been trying to make this a reality and it finally happened,” said Crumedy.

“Seeing the excitement on our students’ faces was incredible, not to mention our faculty

and staff. Rip Tide is already bringing people together and energizing our campus in

ways we hoped for and more.”

Rip Tide’s design draws inspiration from the strength of the Gulf Coast tides and the

unique character of the Galveston Island community. GC’s mascot will appear at future

campus events, baseball and softball games, and community engagements, serving as

a symbol of GC pride and identity.

For more information about GC’s mascot, Rip Tide, visit

https://gc.edu/students/mascot.php.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

#

CUTLINE: (Main)

Galveston College’s mascot, Rip Tide, trots out of a tunnel of GC Whitecaps baseball

players during the mascot’s launch party on May 6, 2025, at the college’s main campus

in Galveston. (COURTESY)

CUTLINE 2:

Galveston College Associate Vice President of Student Services, Ron Crumedy, left,

GC mascot Rip Tide, and GC Student Government Association President Alicia

Fletcher, pose for photo during the GC Mascot Launch Party on May 6, 2025, at the

college’s main campus in Galveston. (COURTESY)

CUTLINE 3:

Galveston College Student Government Association members and volunteers pose with

Rip Tide during the GC mascot’s launch party on May 6, 2025, at the college’s main

campus in Galveston. (COURTESY)

CUTLINE 4:

The Galveston College Whitecaps baseball team pose with Rip Tide during the GC

mascot’s launch party on May 6, 2025, at the college’s main campus in Galveston.

(COURTESY)

CUTLINE 5:

Galveston College students, faculty and staff in attendance at the GC mascot’s launch

party May 6, 2025, at the college’s main campus in Galveston. (COURTESY)