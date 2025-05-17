Home NewsLifestylePets This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Ellie and Robin.
This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Ellie and Robin.

Meet Ellie (A039667) a 10 months old Pit Bull with a whole lot of energy and an even bigger heart. She’s obsessed with toys and will keep you laughing with her goofy, playful spirit. Whether she’s chasing a ball or just zooming around the yard, Ellie knows how to have a good time. What she doesn’t have yet is a place to call home. If you’re ready for a fun, loyal sidekick, Ellie’s waiting to meet you!

Give a big hello to Robin (A040398) who is a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby coat and sparkling green eyes.  She is about 1 ½  years old, playful, friendly and seeks attention. Say hello, pet her and watch Robin melt into a paw-kneading puddle. “Brown tabbies” may be the “basic” cat but each has her (or his) unique striping, forehead “M” and crest.  Robin’s markings are lovely and feature a dark necklace.  Come on in and see if Robin is your perfect kitty princess!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Robin and Ellie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Apr 20th – Apr 24th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

