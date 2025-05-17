This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Ellie and Robin.

Meet Ellie (A039667) a 10 months old Pit Bull with a whole lot of energy and an even bigger heart. She’s obsessed with toys and will keep you laughing with her goofy, playful spirit. Whether she’s chasing a ball or just zooming around the yard, Ellie knows how to have a good time. What she doesn’t have yet is a place to call home. If you’re ready for a fun, loyal sidekick, Ellie’s waiting to meet you!

Give a big hello to Robin (A040398) who is a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby coat and sparkling green eyes. She is about 1 ½ years old, playful, friendly and seeks attention. Say hello, pet her and watch Robin melt into a paw-kneading puddle. “Brown tabbies” may be the “basic” cat but each has her (or his) unique striping, forehead “M” and crest. Robin’s markings are lovely and feature a dark necklace. Come on in and see if Robin is your perfect kitty princess!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Robin and Ellie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Apr 20th – Apr 24th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.