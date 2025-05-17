Galveston College’s Global Logistics program is fast track to in-demand, high-paying careers

GALVESTON, Texas (May 12, 2025) – What if a two-year degree could launch you into

one of Texas’ highest-paying, fastest-growing industries?

At Galveston College, the Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management program is

doing just that, by preparing students to take on pivotal roles in industries that keep the

world moving. From coordinating aerospace parts across continents to ensuring medical

supplies reach hospitals on time, this field is the unseen force behind modern life, with

limitless opportunities.

With average salaries topping $80,990 in the Houston-Galveston area and $77,347

statewide, according to the U.S. News and World Report, logistics and supply chain

professionals are in high demand across industries such as medical, aerospace,

aeronautics, maritime, manufacturing, food service and retail.

“This isn’t just a job, it’s a career with global reach,” said Galveston College Program

Director for Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Daniel Alcantar. “If you’re

organized, strategic, and ready to solve real-world problems, this program is a gateway

to mission-critical roles in every major industry.”

Whether you’re planning global shipments for a medical device manufacturer, managing

the cold chain in food logistics, tracking aerospace components, or optimizing retail

distribution networks, supply chain professionals are vital.

In a world where speed, precision, and access define business success, logistics and

supply chain professionals are the invisible engine behind it all, ensuring products get to

where they need to be, when they need to be there. It’s a booming, behind-the-scenes

industry that powers everything from your grocery delivery to global manufacturing, and

it’s the second-largest employment sector in Texas.

Employment in logistics careers is not exclusive to a port or a warehouse, supply chains

are essential to the smooth operation of all businesses, big and small. There is a wide

variety of employment opportunities available in logistics and supply chain

management, including supply chain associate, logistics analyst, medical supply chain

technician, global sourcing specialist, transportation planner and supply chain data

analyst, among others.

The GC Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management program offers: