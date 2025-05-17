Galveston College’s Global Logistics program is fast track to in-demand, high-paying careers

GALVESTON, Texas (May 12, 2025) – What if a two-year degree could launch you into
one of Texas’ highest-paying, fastest-growing industries?
At Galveston College, the Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management program is
doing just that, by preparing students to take on pivotal roles in industries that keep the
world moving. From coordinating aerospace parts across continents to ensuring medical
supplies reach hospitals on time, this field is the unseen force behind modern life, with
limitless opportunities.
With average salaries topping $80,990 in the Houston-Galveston area and $77,347
statewide, according to the U.S. News and World Report, logistics and supply chain
professionals are in high demand across industries such as medical, aerospace,
aeronautics, maritime, manufacturing, food service and retail.
“This isn’t just a job, it’s a career with global reach,” said Galveston College Program
Director for Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Daniel Alcantar. “If you’re
organized, strategic, and ready to solve real-world problems, this program is a gateway
to mission-critical roles in every major industry.”
Whether you’re planning global shipments for a medical device manufacturer, managing
the cold chain in food logistics, tracking aerospace components, or optimizing retail
distribution networks, supply chain professionals are vital.
In a world where speed, precision, and access define business success, logistics and
supply chain professionals are the invisible engine behind it all, ensuring products get to
where they need to be, when they need to be there. It’s a booming, behind-the-scenes
industry that powers everything from your grocery delivery to global manufacturing, and
it’s the second-largest employment sector in Texas.
Employment in logistics careers is not exclusive to a port or a warehouse, supply chains
are essential to the smooth operation of all businesses, big and small. There is a wide
variety of employment opportunities available in logistics and supply chain
management, including supply chain associate, logistics analyst, medical supply chain
technician, global sourcing specialist, transportation planner and supply chain data
analyst, among others.
The GC Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management program offers:
- Online or in-person, on-campus options
- Financial aid
- Associate degree and/or certificates
- Real-world focused faculty
- Flexibility to balance work/life
Students gain critical negotiation, analytics, and operations planning skills while earning
industry-recognized credentials that make them job-ready from day one.
For more information or to apply to the Galveston College Global Logistics and Supply
Chain Management program, visit gc.edu/logistics, call 409-944-1412, or email
dalcantar@gc.edu.