WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS – GULF COAST HOSTING OPEN HOUSE FOR RECENTLY RELOCATED GALVESTON COUNTY CAREER OFFICE

Workforce Solutions – Gulf Coast, the regional workforce development agency serving the 13-county Gulf Coast region, is excited to celebrate its recently relocated career office serving employers and job seekers in Galveston County and Bay Area communities.

“A good job and a career path in life underpins so much of our happiness, prosperity and success,” Executive Director Juliet Stipeche said. “Which is why it is part of our mission to connect people to educational opportunities and training resources that help launch them on a path toward meaningful careers.”

“We also meet employers where they are to ensure they have the support needed to help their businesses thrive by developing and implementing solutions for their needs including talent acquisition, development and retention,” she added.

The new office, located at Mainland City Centre at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City, allows the dedicated Workforce Solutions staff to offer expanded services and continue to provide excellent career and human resources development services to both employers and area workers. The office is open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. In addition to Texas City, Workforce Solutions – Gulf Coast operates 27 career offices throughout its 13-county operating region.

Available services include career search advice and assistance, information and access to early childhood education resources, transportation, continuing educational courses, financial literacy programs, scholarships for High-Skill High-Growth careers, and business development services to employers.

WHAT: Workforce Solutions Texas City Open House

WHERE: Mainland City Centre

10000 Emmett F. Lowery Expressway

Texas City, TX 77591

WHEN: Wednesday, May 22, 2025

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

WHO: Gulf Coast Workforce Board Members, employers, community leaders, and invited guests