Representative Terri Leo Wilson Applauds Passage of HB 4 and SB 17 by the Texas House

Austin, TX – State Representative Terri Leo Wilson is proud to announce the passage of two major legislative
priorities—House Bill 4 and Senate Bill 17—both of which she co-authored and championed in the Texas
House.
House Bill 4, a landmark education reform measure, reimagines Texas’ student assessment and accountability
system. Instead of relying on a single, high-stakes STAAR exam at the end of the year, HB 4 implements

shorter “through-year” assessments administered in the fall, winter, and spring. These assessments offer real-
time feedback to teachers and parents, allowing for earlier interventions and instruction tailored to students’

individual needs.
“This bill is a game changer for Texas classrooms,” said Rep. Leo Wilson. “It puts the focus back where it
belongs—on learning and growth, not on teaching to the test. As a former special education teacher and
administrator, I know how critical it is to have timely, accurate feedback that actually supports instruction.”
HB 4 also improves test readability, shortens overall testing time, eliminates unnecessary assessments, and

ensures the public has access to test materials. It empowers the Legislature and local districts by limiting last-
minute changes from the Texas Education Agency and enhancing legal safeguards for school accountability

decisions.
Senate Bill 17 is part of a broader legislative package aimed at protecting Texans from undue influence by
hostile foreign nations. The bill strengthens prohibitions against partnerships and agreements between Texas
institutions and entities linked to foreign adversaries such as China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia. It builds on
bipartisan concerns about national security and the safeguarding of Texas infrastructure, education, and
sensitive data.
“Our state must remain vigilant against foreign actors who seek to exploit our institutions and resources,” said
Rep. Leo Wilson. “SB 17 is a critical step in ensuring that Texas remains secure, sovereign, and free from
external threats.”
With both bills now passed by the House, they are poised to advance to final legislative stages. Representative
Terri Leo Wilson remains committed to delivering smart, conservative policy solutions that put Texas students,
families, and security first.

