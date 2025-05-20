Rep. Weber Announces $138 Million in Army Corps Funding for Southeast Texas Projects

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) announced that Southeast Texas waterway projects will receive $138,380,000 in funding in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers FY 2025 Army Civil Work Plan.

“This is great news for Southeast Texas, America’s energy capital,” said Rep. Weber. “Our ports and waterways are the lifeblood of our economy and keeping them well-maintained is critical to preserving our nation’s leadership in commerce and energy. I’m grateful the Trump administration recognizes the strategic importance of our region. I will continue fighting for the infrastructure investments our communities deserve.:

Operation & Maintenance projects in Texas’ 14th District were awarded:

$900,000 for the Channel to Port Bolivar. The Channel to Port Bolivar shallow-draft navigation project consists of a 14-foot deep by 200-foot wide channel that is 950 feet long. It extends from the entrance to Galveston Bay (Bolivar Roads) northward to the west point of Bolivar Island. The channel is heavily utilized by the Texas Department of Transportation and the Galveston-to-Port Bolivar Ferry System.

$13,150,000 for Freeport Harbor. The Freeport Harbor deep-draft navigation project consists of a 45-foot deep by 400-foot wide channel that is 8.5 miles long, extending from the Gulf of America, through a jetty-protected inlet, to a turning basin at the Freeport port facilities. The project also includes two rock jetties, 1.46 and 1.64 miles in length.

$47,975,000 for Galveston Harbor and Channel . The Galveston Entrance Channel is the main entrance for Galveston, Texas City, and the Houston Ship Channel. This deep-draft project includes a 45-foot deep by 800-foot wide channel that is 23.9 miles long, stretching from the Gulf of America through a jetty-protected inlet into Galveston Bay, to the port facilities at Galveston Harbor.

$50,000 for Chocolate Bayou. The Chocolate Bayou navigation project is a shallow-draft waterway, 13 feet deep by 125 feet wide and approximately 8.2 miles long. It extends from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW) at Mile Marker 376 through Chocolate Bay and Chocolate Bayou to port facilities located between Galveston and Freeport in Brazoria County, Texas.

$40,550,000 for the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. The Texas portion of the GIWW extends from the Sabine River to Port Isabel, Texas, and includes several tributary channels. It features a 12-foot deep by 125-foot wide, shallow-draft channel stretching 423 miles along the Texas Coast. The GIWW includes flood gates at the Brazos River and navigation locks at the Colorado River, along with mooring basins and buoys at 11 locations supporting heavy barge traffic.

$25,075,000 for the Sabine-Neches Waterway . The Sabine-Neches Waterway (SNWW) is a federally constructed deep-draft navigation project serving the Ports of Port Arthur, Beaumont, and Orange in Jefferson and Orange Counties, Texas, and Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes, Louisiana. The waterway includes 97 miles of navigation channels in three main segments: a jetty-protected entrance channel 42 feet deep and 500 to 800 feet wide; a 40-foot deep, 400-foot wide channel to Beaumont via the Neches River; and a 30-foot deep, 200-foot wide channel to Orange via the Sabine River.

$10,680,000 for the Texas City Ship Channel. The Texas City Ship Channel deep-draft navigation project includes a 45-foot deep by 400-foot wide and 9.4-mile-long channel, extending from the intersection of Galveston Harbor and the Houston Ship Channel to a turning basin and Industrial Canal at the Port of Texas City.

Rep. Weber added: “This is not just about dredging or infrastructure—it’s about jobs, national security, and Texas leading the way. I will always stand up for the hardworking men and women who rely on these waterways to fuel our economy and keep America strong.”