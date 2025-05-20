Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program Now Accepting Nominations

May 14, 2025, Austin, TX – Texas elected officials can now nominate students to receive the 2025-26 Texas Armed Services Scholarship (TASSP), a program from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

“Texas is proud to cultivate the next generation of military leaders through the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “This scholarship not only supports our students’ academic and leadership development—it bolsters our ongoing efforts to protect our state and our nation. I encourage Texas lawmakers to nominate outstanding young Texans who are ready to serve the greatest state in the greatest country in the history of the world.”

The scholarship, with a maximum award of $15,000 per recipient, is for students participating in Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) or other undergraduate officer commissioning programs at Texas institutions of higher education. Upon graduation, these students will go on to serve in the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, or commissioned officers in any branch of the United States armed services.

“Texans have a proud history of military service,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Wynn Rosser. “The Texas Armed Services Scholarship honors that calling and offers support to our students seeking to achieve their higher education goals through service in our nation’s military.”

To be eligible, students must meet specific scholarship requirements and be nominated by a Texas senator or representative. Each legislator may nominate one student, and the governor and lieutenant governor may separately appoint two. Students seeking a nomination can find their legislative representatives online, but a nomination may come from any legislator.

Nominations for the 2025-26 academic year must be submitted by Sept. 30, 2025.