THE NICK GARY FOUNDATION NAMES2025 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

The Nick Gary Foundation takes immense pride in announcing our amazing 2025 Scholarship Recipients. We have the privilege to award ten deserving students with a $1,000 scholarship in Nick’s memory. By extending this financial support, we aim to ensure that Nick’s legacy thrives and continues to inspire future generations of leaders.
1) Albert Ruden – Hitchcock High School, will attend the Univ of Mary Hardin Baylor, major in Kinesiology
2) Anthony Wev – Lamarque High School, will attend the Univ of Texas at San Antonio, major in Communication
3) Casey Nguyen – Clear Springs High School, will attend the Univ of Houston, major in Biology
4) Devin Smith – Benjamin O. Davis Jr. Senior High School, will attend Tuskegee Univ, major in Business Admin
5) Jayce Richardson – Santa Fe High School, will attend Alvin Community College, major in Business Admin
6) Jayda Rodriguez – Texas City High School, will attend Tarleton State Univ, major in Animal Science Pre-Veterinary
7) Jazlyn Moore – Atascocita High School, will attend LSU, major in Animal Science Pre-Veterinary
8) Joseph Blakeman – Texas City High School, will attend Texas A&M Univ at Texarkana, major in Mechanical Engineering
9) Joshua Shankle – Clear Horizon Early College High School, will attend the Univ of Houston, major in Business Admin
10) Sterling Lindamood – Ball High School, will attend the Univ of Texas, major in Government Law

