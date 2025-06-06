The Nick Gary Foundation takes immense pride in announcing our amazing 2025 Scholarship Recipients. We have the privilege to award ten deserving students with a $1,000 scholarship in Nick’s memory. By extending this financial support, we aim to ensure that Nick’s legacy thrives and continues to inspire future generations of leaders.
1) Albert Ruden – Hitchcock High School, will attend the Univ of Mary Hardin Baylor, major in Kinesiology
2) Anthony Wev – Lamarque High School, will attend the Univ of Texas at San Antonio, major in Communication
3) Casey Nguyen – Clear Springs High School, will attend the Univ of Houston, major in Biology
4) Devin Smith – Benjamin O. Davis Jr. Senior High School, will attend Tuskegee Univ, major in Business Admin
5) Jayce Richardson – Santa Fe High School, will attend Alvin Community College, major in Business Admin
6) Jayda Rodriguez – Texas City High School, will attend Tarleton State Univ, major in Animal Science Pre-Veterinary
7) Jazlyn Moore – Atascocita High School, will attend LSU, major in Animal Science Pre-Veterinary
8) Joseph Blakeman – Texas City High School, will attend Texas A&M Univ at Texarkana, major in Mechanical Engineering
9) Joshua Shankle – Clear Horizon Early College High School, will attend the Univ of Houston, major in Business Admin
10) Sterling Lindamood – Ball High School, will attend the Univ of Texas, major in Government Law
THE NICK GARY FOUNDATION NAMES2025 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
