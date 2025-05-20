Home NewsCommunityRecipes Enjoy a new flavor profile for wings
Chicken wings are a staple offering at sports watch parties, picnics, happy hours, and much more. Buffalo style wings are perhaps the most recognized version of this beloved finger food, but the opportunities are just about endless for experimenting with flavors.

Take, for example, the sweet and sour appeal that is “Honey-Garlic Chicken Wings,” which pairs sweet honey with the tang of additional ingredients and the kick of garlic. People will be hard-pressed to say “when” if a big batch of these wings is offered. They go well with rice, green peas or a refreshing fruit salad on the side. Enjoy, courtesy of “125 Best Chicken Recipes” (Robert Rose) by Rose Murray.

Honey-Garlic Chicken Wings

Serves 4

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice wine

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons honey

3 cloves garlic, crushed

3 pounds chicken wings, halved at the joint, tips removed, patted dry

1. In a large bowl, combine hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice wine, ketchup, honey, and garlic. Toss wings in sauce mixture to coat well.

2. Arrange the wings meaty-side down on prepared baking sheet (foil-lined and greased). Bake at 475 For 15 minutes; turn and bake for 10 minutes longer or until brown, crisp and no longer pink inside.

Tip: The recipe can be prepared to the end of step 1 up to a day ahead, covered and refrigerated. Bring to room temperature for 30 minutes before baking. PC257999

