We are collecting new inexpensive tennis shoes, socks, toothbrushes and toothpaste through the month of June and school supplies through the month of July. WE have collection boxes at the TCISD ADMINISTRATION BUILDING, THE TEXAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY, TEXAS CITY’S CITY HALL, THE TEXAS CITY AMOCO FEDERAL CREDIT UNION AND THE TEXAS CITY-LAMARQUE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE. People can also make a donation to the TCISD FOUNDATION FOR THE FUTURE with the notation TCISD SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE.
Collecting School Supplies
142
We are collecting new inexpensive tennis shoes, socks, toothbrushes and toothpaste through the month of June and school supplies through the month of July. WE have collection boxes at the TCISD ADMINISTRATION BUILDING, THE TEXAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY, TEXAS CITY’S CITY HALL, THE TEXAS CITY AMOCO FEDERAL CREDIT UNION AND THE TEXAS CITY-LAMARQUE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE. People can also make a donation to the TCISD FOUNDATION FOR THE FUTURE with the notation TCISD SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE.
We are collecting new inexpensive tennis shoes, socks, toothbrushes and toothpaste through the month of June and school supplies through the month of July. WE have collection boxes at the TCISD ADMINISTRATION BUILDING, THE TEXAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY, TEXAS CITY’S CITY HALL, THE TEXAS CITY AMOCO FEDERAL CREDIT UNION AND THE TEXAS CITY-LAMARQUE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE. People can also make a donation to the TCISD FOUNDATION FOR THE FUTURE with the notation TCISD SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE.