DICKINSON – BAY AREA NAACP Hosts Annual Juneteenth Breakfast: A Celebration of Freedom, Unity, and Community

We are excited to announce the Annual Juneteenth Breakfast hosted by the Dickinson-Bay Area NAACP! Join us for an inspiring morning of reflection, fellowship, and celebration as we commemorate Juneteenth, a pivotal moment in American history.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to enjoy a hearty breakfast surrounded by uplifting company, empowering messages, and a spirit of unity. This two-hour event, themed “Celebrating Freedom, Empowering the Future,” is more than just a meal—it’s a chance to honor the past, celebrate progress, and inspire the next generation. Guests are invited to connect, learn, and contribute to a meaningful cause. The 2025 scholarships will also be awarded at this year’s breakfast.

Event Details:

– Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

– Time: 8:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

– Location: League City Civic Center, 400 West Walker Street, League City, TX 77573

Tickets are priced at $20.00 each, and table reservations for 8 are available for $250.00. Donations are also graciously accepted to support ongoing community initiatives.

Your contributions will support our ongoing efforts in advancing equity and empowerment across communities. Reserve your tickets today and join us in celebrating!

Thank you for being part of our community and supporting our cause. We look forward to celebrating with you and making a difference together!

Willie Moore, President

Dickinson-Bay Area NAACP

832.334.9928