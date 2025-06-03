Home NewsAttorney General Ken Paxton Announces Arrest of Two Illegal Aliens in Connection with the Death of a Woman on Lake Grapevine
Attorney General Ken Paxton Announces Arrest of Two Illegal Aliens in Connection with the Death of a Woman on Lake Grapevine

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced the arrest of an illegal alien suspected of killing a woman kayaking on Lake Grapevine over the weekend and another illegal alien who helped her flee the scene of the crime.

On Sunday, Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez—an illegal alien from Venezuela—struck and killed an 18-year-old woman, Ava Moore, on Lake Grapevine with a jet ski. The suspect then fled the scene with a male illegal alien, subsequently committing a hit-and-run after striking another vehicle. Attorney General Paxton’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit tracked down and arrested the illegal aliens connected to the crimes, working with the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Grapevine Police Department, the Dallas Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Ava Moore’s senseless death was caused by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place. My heart breaks for Ava’s family and friends, and my prayers are with them as they face this tragedy,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will continue to work with local, state, and national law enforcement partners to secure justice for Ava.”

