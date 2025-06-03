Home NewsAGRILIFE EXTENSION TO HOST NEW WORLD SCREWWORM WEBINAR JUNE 9
AGRILIFE EXTENSION TO HOST NEW WORLD SCREWWORM WEBINAR JUNE 9

Information will be provided on screwworm biology, prevention and treatment strategies

In response to the growing concern about the New World screwworm, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host a webinar on June 9 to provide more information to agricultural producers and the public.

AgriLife Extension experts will be joined by Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostics Laboratory and Texas Animal Health Commission veterinarians to discuss the importance of New World screwworm awareness and prevention.

This fly poses a serious threat to livestock and wildlife because it deposits eggs into the wounds of living animals. These larval infestations can infest any living mammal, including pets and humans.

New World screwworm webinar

Join AgriLife Extension for a free educational event from 2-4:30 p.m. June 9 on New World screwworm detection and response efforts.

Expanding New World screwworm education

AgriLife Extension is furthering its educational outreach with the public webinar, after releasing a new fact sheet.

Outlined during the webinar will be the updated status of the New World screwworm, biology of the pest, and prevention and treatment strategies in the U.S.

Public health perspectives, including pets, will also be addressed during the event, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Expert speakers for screwworm webinar

Scheduled speakers will be:

  • Phillip Kaufman, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension entomologist and head of the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Entomology.
  • Sonja Swiger, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension entomologist and professor in the Department of Entomology.
  • Terry Hensley, DVM, Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostics Laboratory assistant director for diagnostic services.
  • T.R. Lansford, DVM, Texas Animal Health Commission deputy executive director and assistant state veterinarian.

Veterinarian continuing education credits will be offered.

The free webinar is scheduled from 2-4:30 p.m. June 9. To register, visit http://tx.ag/NWSwebinar.

