BSF 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY!

The Baby Stewart Foundation is thrilled to announce its 10-Year Anniversary Celebration Gala, a momentous occasion to honor a decade of service to the Galveston County area and beyond. Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with live entertainment, delicious food, and heartfelt recognition of the individuals, businesses, and organizations that have played a vital role in helping us fulfill our mission.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Time: 7 PM – 11 PM

7 PM – 11 PM Location: 4102 Main St La Marque, TX 77568

Over the past ten years, The Baby Stewart Foundation has been dedicated to supporting families experiencing pregnancy and infant loss. This gala not only celebrates our achievements but also aims to raise awareness about this important issue, fostering a community of support and understanding.

The evening will feature:

The evening will feature:

Live Entertainment: Enjoy performances from local artists that will keep the spirit of celebration alive.

Enjoy performances from local artists that will keep the spirit of celebration alive. Gourmet Dining: Savor a selection of exquisite dishes prepared by renowned local chefs.

Savor a selection of exquisite dishes prepared by renowned local chefs. Honoring Our Heroes: We will recognize the incredible contributions of those who have supported our mission, including community leaders, businesses, and volunteers.

We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of resilience, hope, and community. Together, we can continue to make a difference in the lives of families facing the challenges of pregnancy and infant loss.

Please stay tuned for ticket sales!