Home NewsGeneralBSF 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY!
General

BSF 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY!

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

The Baby Stewart Foundation is thrilled to announce its 10-Year Anniversary Celebration Gala, a momentous occasion to honor a decade of service to the Galveston County area and beyond. Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with live entertainment, delicious food, and heartfelt recognition of the individuals, businesses, and organizations that have played a vital role in helping us fulfill our mission.

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
  • Time: 7 PM – 11 PM 
  • Location: 4102 Main St La Marque, TX 77568

Over the past ten years, The Baby Stewart Foundation has been dedicated to supporting families experiencing pregnancy and infant loss. This gala not only celebrates our achievements but also aims to raise awareness about this important issue, fostering a community of support and understanding.

The evening will feature:

  • Live Entertainment: Enjoy performances from local artists that will keep the spirit of celebration alive.
  • Gourmet Dining: Savor a selection of exquisite dishes prepared by renowned local chefs.
  • Honoring Our Heroes: We will recognize the incredible contributions of those who have supported our mission, including community leaders, businesses, and volunteers.

We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of resilience, hope, and community. Together, we can continue to make a difference in the lives of families facing the challenges of pregnancy and infant loss.

Please stay tuned for ticket sales!

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Attorney General Ken Paxton Urges Texas House to Pass Legislation to Ensure...

Hurricane Forecasts and Your Family: Why Planning Still Matters Most

Dollars for Community-Minded Scholars

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Always Faithful: Marine Corps League Awards Scholarships

Straight is the gate and narrow is the way

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close