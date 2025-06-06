New Band to Roll into Galveston

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

In honor of Juneteenth, The Rolling Sevens of Houston will be making their debut Galveston performance on stage at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. They will be performing for what has become an annual festival celebrating Juneteenth. The festival is on Saturday, June 14th and the band will be performing from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Performing in Galveston, the birthplace of Juneteenth, is profoundly meaningful,” said the band’s founder, Q. “It’s a full-circle moment — bringing our music to the very place where freedom was proclaimed. It’s not just a gig; it’s a tribute to our ancestors and a celebration of resilience and progress.”

Q has been organizing the band since 2022, and he will be on stage as the lead vocalist and guitarist, along with his band, which consists of bassist Tristan Croft, synth player Mark Angel and drummer Daveon Thorton.

The band’s style runs from blues to rock and funk. Q explained that The Rolling Sevens’ music style is a bit more high-energy than traditional blues music.

“We speed things up, use guitar pedals, and we jam and do solos,” Q said. “I feel that pedals add color to the music.”

Q who is passionate about music explained part of what they love about live performances.

“We do this so people can have a good time and put all their stress away and respond to music,” Q said. “We love giving the audience what we have to give.”

The festival is a free, family-friendly event that opens at 1 p.m. It will feature vendors and entertainment, and there will be food for sale. Flyers for the event suggest that people bring their own lawn chairs.

Menard Park is just across the street from the Gulf. Its location will offer attendees the beauty of a cultural celebration along with the sights and sounds of waves rolling onto the beach with seagulls and pelicans soaring above.