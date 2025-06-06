City of La Marque to Host Juneteenth Gala Featuring Living Rodeo Legend Harold Cash and Local Country Artist Caleb James

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

La Marque, TX – June 4, 2025 – The City of La Marque is proud to announce its annual Juneteenth Gala, a celebration of freedom, heritage, and unity, taking place on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church.

This year’s gala will feature a special keynote address from Living Rodeo Legend Harold Cash, whose groundbreaking achievements in the world of rodeo have inspired generations and paved the way for African-American cowboys across the country.

The evening will also include live entertainment by Houston-based country artist Caleb James. As a talented singer and songwriter, Caleb will perform an acoustic set that perfectly complements the event’s rustic theme and intimate atmosphere.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby St, La Marque, TX

Cost: Free

Registration: Please RSVP to secure your ticket at qrcode.cityoflamarque.org/Juneteenth

Attire: Finest Western

The Juneteenth Gala is a free event open to the public. Attendees must RSVP as seating is limited. The evening will include a catered dinner, musical tributes, community reflections, and a tribute to the enduring legacy of Juneteenth.

The City of La Marque invites all residents and neighbors to join in this meaningful celebration of freedom, resilience, and Black excellence.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Agueda Jimenez

Communications Coordinator

Email: a.jimenez@cityoflamarque.org

Phone: (409) 572-9915