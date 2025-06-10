Dickinson alum Kayden Henry was a big part of the University of Texas softball team capturing the 2025 Women’s College World Series title after the Longhorns swept Texas Tech on Friday. Henry had three hits and scored twice in the decisive 10-4 victory that gave UT its first national championship in softball. For the season, Henry batted .409 and stole 33 bases in 35 attempts.
