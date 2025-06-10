For the first time in several years, the La Marque Cougars will head to the state 7-on-7 football tournament. The Coogs will join Hitchcock as the only teams in the area that have already punched their ticket to College Station as both will compete in the Division II bracket on June 26-27.
La Marque Cougars will head to the state 7-on-7 football tournament
