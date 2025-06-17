Righting A Terrible World Stage                                                 

During the last four years under the Biden Administration, the world stage fell into chaos with wars opening in hot spots. Weak leadership in Washington encouraged this. 2024 brought a very different approach to American foreign policy; demanding fairness in trade and relations between nations with strength dominating the policy. Yet the damage — brought either purposefully or through incompetence — continues to haunt the rebuilding process. Examples:

Putin is no longer willing to discuss a brokered peace in Ukraine;

Talks with Iran for denuclearization fell apart causing Israel to attack its nuclear facilities;

Israel continues to battle Hamas in the Gaza Strip;

Nations, almost without exception, continue predatory trade practices against U.S. exports while sending mostly unrestrictedly cheap-labor-produced products into the U.S.;

And, US manufacturers have closed down domestic operations leaving many cities devastated and destitute.

As a nation, which in the 1960s economy was evenly divided between consumption and manufacturing, we are now left in an unsustainable out of balance economy with almost three fourths spent on consumption. Other nations like China now dominate the basic pharmaceuticals chemical markets while possessing 90% of the world’s rare earth metals refining capacity. Our military and other sectors require these resources.

Meanwhile, a group of nations seeks to overthrow the petrodollar, a currency which offers America a level of trade leverage. Brazil, Russia, South Africa, China and at times India, continue meeting with the intent to overturn the dollar as the foundation of the world financial system. Two of these nations, Russia and South Africa possess a large percent of the world’s rarest earth resources while China dominates the processing of them. Russia also carries a significant sized fossil energy resources in particular heavy crude.

In response, President Trump — who has an “America First,” not a Globalist’s view – is targeting various nations with tariffs seeking to equalize the market. His goal is to return manufacturing back to the USA in an effort to restore self-sufficiency. Motor vehicles, semiconductors, basic pharmaceuticals lead Trump’s list. Many Trump critics have use inflammatory language predicting high levels of inflation. Yet, the May inflation report again failed to show any of this. Inflation, if it exists, hasn’t spread into the general economy and, in fact, it’s way down from the Biden years (9.5% at its peak to just over 2% currently). Thus far the Trump policy has lowered the volume purchased form foreigner sources.

What happened in China when Trump raised tariffs to 150%? Factories immediately closed, tens of millions of workers were discharged being left without means to sustain life. Massive street demonstrations followed. The results shocked the families who control China from behind the scenes. When Trump learned of the devastation, he called Xi offering a temporary truce, setting in motion trade talks. The initial results: 50% tariffs on China imports and China imposing 10% of U.S. goods. This offers some hope. While China is still not to be trusted it’s a start and as Reagan said back in the day, “Trust, but verify.”

The Trump plan doesn’t end with tariffs. He has added incentives by eliminating nonproductive government intervention, lower taxes for those in the lower income brackets, and gaining and fostering new technologies such as Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, opening up massive opportunities for improved productivity. Short term initial results are likely to be temporarily volatile, but isolating tariffs for the purpose of Trump-bashing by Democrats, Globalists, and the legacy media leads the American public into a false narrative, and a continued reliance on our foreign enemies.

Some of our enemies are reacting to Trump’s chess moves. China and Russia, traditional enemies, are drawing closer. United, these two nations can be a formable power. China possesses cheap labor and an existing infrastructure for refining rare earth minerals while Russia’s Siberia has a wealth of these resources. The US military needs these materials and relying upon our enemies for access is foolhardy. Together a Sino-Russian partnership threatens worldwide freedom. Our own protection relies upon our fostering self-sufficient attitudes and results. It won’t be an easy road, one likely filled with potholes, but overtime, and if we stay the course, Trump is establishing a pathway that can benefit our nation and our people.

A key in getting public support is having accurate and reflective reporting. Our freedom and the welfare of our nation relies on truth not the fabrications which we have witnessed by the legacy media and leftwing globalists. Seek the Truth and the Truth will make you free indeed!