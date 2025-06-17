Space Center Houston Celebrates Sally Ride, America’s First Woman in Space 

Home NewsCommunityEventsSpace Center Houston Celebrates Sally Ride, America’s First Woman in Space 
Join us for Sally’s Night Saturday, June 21, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.   Activations Include Houston’s ‘Be Someone’ Artist

Seen on the flight deck of the space shuttle Challenger, astronaut Sally K. Ride, STS-7 mission specialist, became the first American woman in space on June 18, 1983. (Photo Courtesy, NASA) 

HOUSTON, TX (JUNE 16, 2025) – This June, we honor the 42nd anniversary of Dr. Sally Ride’s historic journey in STS-7 as America’s first woman in space. We invite guests to reflect on the message that space is for everyone, honoring her legacy as a woman and gender-expansive individual.  

NASA’s seventh Space Shuttle Mission (STS-7), and the second flight of the Space Shuttle Challenger, earned Ride the title of the first American woman in space, which continues to be celebrated in human spaceflight history.  

Space Center Houston is also partnering with the BeSomeone artist, the creator behind the city’s iconic mantra painted over I-45’s Union Pacific bridge. The artist will create a live mural reflecting Houston’s contributions in human spaceflight, inspired by Sally Ride’s powerful message: “Science knows no country, because knowledge belongs to humanity.” 

Today, that message echoes the extraordinary life she lived filled with energy, passion, curiosity and joy. Watch her story in the National Geographic documentary film SALLY, directed by Emmy Award-winner Cristina Costantini. Join us at Space Center Houston for Sally’s Night!  

WHAT: Space Center Houston Celebrates Sally’s Night  

   

WHEN: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.   

        

WHERE: Space Center Houston, 1601 NASA Parkway, Houston, TX 77058 USA  

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY (virtual): NASA Astronaut and Space Center Houston Chief Science Officer, Dr. Megan McArthur  

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Main Plaza:

  • EarthKAM Pop-up Lab  
  • Sally Ride’s Timeline Tech Wall Pop-up Lab 
  • BeSomeone Live Mural Painting 

 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Main Plaza:

  • Sally Ride Special Artifacts  
  • Kinetic Lights 

10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Mission Briefing Center

  • Astronaut Presentations 

11:30 a.m.  – 1:15 p.m. – Mission Briefing Center

  •  Sally Ride National Geographic Documentary Screening 

For more information, visit our event link at Sally’s Night – Space Center Houston.  

