Righting A Terrible World Stage                                                 

Editor’s Note: The Post Newspaper welcomes the opinions

of its readers. However, we do not condone nor support the

views that are espoused on our pages. If you are interested

in writing a guest column, please contact publisher@the-

postnewspaper.net.

During the last four years under the Biden Administra-

tion, the world stage fell into chaos with wars opening

in hot spots. Weak leadership in Washington encour-

aged this. 2024 brought a very different approach to

American foreign policy; demanding fairness in trade

and relations between nations with strength domi-

nating the policy. Yet the damage — brought either

purposefully or through incompetence — continues to

haunt the rebuilding process. Examples:

Putin is no longer willing to discuss a brokered

peace in Ukraine;

peace in Ukraine; Talks with Iran for denuclearization fell apart caus-

ing Israel to attack its nuclear facilities;

ing Israel to attack its nuclear facilities; Israel continues to battle Hamas in the Gaza Strip;

Nations, almost without exception, continue preda-

tory trade practices against U.S. exports while sending

mostly unrestrictedly cheap-labor-produced products

into the U.S.;

And, US manufacturers have closed down domes-

tic operations leaving many cities devastated and des-

titute.

As a nation, which in the 1960s economy was evenly

divided between consumption and manufacturing, we

are now left in an unsustainable out of balance econ-

omy with almost three fourths spent on consumption.

Other nations like China now dominate the basic phar-

maceuticals chemical markets while possessing 90%

of the world’s rare earth metals refining capacity. Our

military and other sectors require these resources.

Meanwhile, a group of nations seeks to overthrow

the petrodollar, a currency which offers America a level

of trade leverage. Brazil, Russia, South Africa, China

and at times India, continue meeting with the intent to

overturn the dollar as the foundation of the world finan-

cial system. Two of these nations, Russia and South

Africa possess a large percent of the world’s rarest

earth resources while China dominates the processing

of them. Russia also carries a significant sized fossil

energy resources in particular heavy crude.

In response, President Trump — who has an “Amer-

ica First,” not a Globalist’s view – is targeting various

nations with tariffs seeking to equalize the market. His

goal is to return manufacturing back to the USA in an

effort to restore self-sufficiency. Motor vehicles, semi-

conductors, basic pharmaceuticals lead Trump’s list.

Many Trump critics have use inflammatory language

predicting high levels of inflation. Yet, the May infla-

tion report again failed to show any of this. Inflation, if

it exists, hasn’t spread into the general economy and,

in fact, it’s way down from the Biden years (9.5% at its

peak to just over 2% currently). Thus far the Trump

policy has lowered the volume purchased form for-

eigner sources.

What happened in China when Trump raised tariffs

to 150%? Factories immediately closed, tens of mil-

lions of workers were discharged being left without

means to sustain life. Massive street demonstrations

followed. The results shocked the families who control

China from behind the scenes. When Trump learned

of the devastation, he called Xi offering a temporary

truce, setting in motion trade talks. The initial results:

50% tariffs on China imports and China imposing 10%

of U.S. goods. This offers some hope. While China

is still not to be trusted it’s a start and as Reagan said

back in the day, “Trust, but verify.”

The Trump plan doesn’t end with tariffs. He has add-

ed incentives by eliminating nonproductive government

intervention, lower taxes for those in the lower income

brackets, and gaining and fostering new technologies

such as Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, opening up

massive opportunities for improved productivity. Short

term initial results are likely to be temporarily volatile,

but isolating tariffs for the purpose of Trump-bashing

by Democrats, Globalists, and the legacy media leads

the American public into a false narrative, and a con-

tinued reliance on our foreign enemies.

Some of our enemies are reacting to Trump’s chess

moves. China and Russia, traditional enemies, are

drawing closer. United, these two nations can be a

formable power. China possesses cheap labor and an

existing infrastructure for refining rare earth minerals

while Russia’s Siberia has a wealth of these resourc-

es. The US military needs these materials and relying

upon our enemies for access is foolhardy. Together

a Sino-Russian partnership threatens worldwide free-

dom. Our own protection relies upon our fostering

self-sufficient attitudes and results. It won’t be an easy

road, one likely filled with potholes, but overtime, and

if we stay the course, Trump is establishing a pathway

that can benefit our nation and our people.

A key in getting public support is having accurate

and reflective reporting. Our freedom and the welfare

of our nation relies on truth not the fabrications which

we have witnessed by the legacy media and leftwing

globalists. Seek the Truth and the Truth will make you

free indeed!