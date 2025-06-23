Righting A Terrible World Stage                                                 

Editor’s Note: The Post Newspaper welcomes the opinions
During the last four years under the Biden Administra-
tion, the world stage fell into chaos with wars opening
in hot spots. Weak leadership in Washington encour-
aged this. 2024 brought a very different approach to
American foreign policy; demanding fairness in trade
and relations between nations with strength domi-
nating the policy. Yet the damage — brought either
purposefully or through incompetence — continues to
haunt the rebuilding process. Examples:
- Putin is no longer willing to discuss a brokered
peace in Ukraine;
- Talks with Iran for denuclearization fell apart caus-
ing Israel to attack its nuclear facilities;
- Israel continues to battle Hamas in the Gaza Strip;
- Nations, almost without exception, continue preda-
tory trade practices against U.S. exports while sending
mostly unrestrictedly cheap-labor-produced products
into the U.S.;
- And, US manufacturers have closed down domes-
tic operations leaving many cities devastated and des-
titute.
As a nation, which in the 1960s economy was evenly
divided between consumption and manufacturing, we
are now left in an unsustainable out of balance econ-
omy with almost three fourths spent on consumption.
Other nations like China now dominate the basic phar-
maceuticals chemical markets while possessing 90%
of the world’s rare earth metals refining capacity. Our
military and other sectors require these resources.
Meanwhile, a group of nations seeks to overthrow
the petrodollar, a currency which offers America a level
of trade leverage. Brazil, Russia, South Africa, China
and at times India, continue meeting with the intent to
overturn the dollar as the foundation of the world finan-
cial system. Two of these nations, Russia and South
Africa possess a large percent of the world’s rarest
earth resources while China dominates the processing
of them. Russia also carries a significant sized fossil
energy resources in particular heavy crude.
In response, President Trump — who has an “Amer-
ica First,” not a Globalist’s view – is targeting various
nations with tariffs seeking to equalize the market. His
goal is to return manufacturing back to the USA in an
effort to restore self-sufficiency. Motor vehicles, semi-
conductors, basic pharmaceuticals lead Trump’s list.
Many Trump critics have use inflammatory language
predicting high levels of inflation. Yet, the May infla-
tion report again failed to show any of this. Inflation, if
it exists, hasn’t spread into the general economy and,
in fact, it’s way down from the Biden years (9.5% at its
peak to just over 2% currently). Thus far the Trump
policy has lowered the volume purchased form for-
eigner sources.
What happened in China when Trump raised tariffs
to 150%? Factories immediately closed, tens of mil-
lions of workers were discharged being left without
means to sustain life. Massive street demonstrations
followed. The results shocked the families who control
China from behind the scenes. When Trump learned
of the devastation, he called Xi offering a temporary
truce, setting in motion trade talks. The initial results:
50% tariffs on China imports and China imposing 10%
of U.S. goods. This offers some hope. While China
is still not to be trusted it’s a start and as Reagan said
back in the day, “Trust, but verify.”
The Trump plan doesn’t end with tariffs. He has add-
ed incentives by eliminating nonproductive government
intervention, lower taxes for those in the lower income
brackets, and gaining and fostering new technologies
such as Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, opening up
massive opportunities for improved productivity. Short
term initial results are likely to be temporarily volatile,
but isolating tariffs for the purpose of Trump-bashing
by Democrats, Globalists, and the legacy media leads
the American public into a false narrative, and a con-
tinued reliance on our foreign enemies.
Some of our enemies are reacting to Trump’s chess
moves. China and Russia, traditional enemies, are
drawing closer. United, these two nations can be a
formable power. China possesses cheap labor and an
existing infrastructure for refining rare earth minerals
while Russia’s Siberia has a wealth of these resourc-
es. The US military needs these materials and relying
upon our enemies for access is foolhardy. Together
a Sino-Russian partnership threatens worldwide free-
dom. Our own protection relies upon our fostering
self-sufficient attitudes and results. It won’t be an easy
road, one likely filled with potholes, but overtime, and
if we stay the course, Trump is establishing a pathway
that can benefit our nation and our people.
A key in getting public support is having accurate
and reflective reporting. Our freedom and the welfare
of our nation relies on truth not the fabrications which
we have witnessed by the legacy media and leftwing
globalists. Seek the Truth and the Truth will make you
free indeed!