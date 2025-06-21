Juneteenth and Cowboys

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Caleb James’ voice and guitar led guests to sway and tap their feet to the comfortable, well-known rhythm of country music at La Marque’s annual Juneteenth Gala on Wednesday.

Guests were decked out in cowboy hats, boots and jeans along with other Western apparel. A feeling of community and contentment filled the air of the fellowship hall at McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church.

Legacy was the theme selected for La Marque’s annual Juneteenth gala reported a city staff member. With the theme selected, the city staff then selected living legend, Harold Cash as the invited keynote speaker. Given that Harold Cash was recently inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame, this of course led to a cowboy theme for Juneteenth at La Marque’s annual gala.

Pastor Philips offered a blessing for the evening’s meal and celebration of Juneteenth.

Dinner, provided by Big Bill Smoke House, was a spread if Texas country fixings. There was beef brisket and BBQ chicken for the entrée with servings of beans both green and cowboy style along with macaroni and cheese and your choice of peach cobbler or pudding for dessert. Lemonade and Ice tea were beverage options.

State Representative Teri Leo Wilson shared the powerful feeling of walking down historic streets that she experiences as a resident of Galveston, the birthplace of Juneteenth. She along with a representative from State Senator Mayes Middleton’s office presented city officials with an official legislative proclamation honoring the LaMarque’s celebration of Juneteenth.

The evening included Angela Taylor leading everyone to stand and sing, the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

La Marque City Council Woman, Kimberly Yancy came to the stage to introduce the keynote speaker. Her voice captivated the audience as she as she listed the accomplishments of Harold Cash.

In the humble manner that I have come to know is part of Harold Cash’s character, he came to the stage.

A cowboy prayer was on the heart of Cash as he began to speak, because as he said, “Back in the day, sometimes a prayer was all a Black cowboy had,” After the prayer he shared his journey of cowboying from the backyard of his childhood home with his mama’s broom stick which he pretended was a horse and then going on to becoming one of the first recognized American Black cowboys.

Cash named numerous Black cowboys who had mentored him and others who had been champions but were never given their rightful spot in American cowboy history because of the color of their skin.

Keith Bell, Mayor of La Marque closed the evening with some inspirational thoughts.

“The Black cowboy story is our story, it may seem out of place, but it is our story,” said Bell. “Juneteenth is the story of America, and our story is the American story. Let us leave with our heads held high because our story is the American story.”