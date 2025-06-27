Calculated Efforts to Seize the American Dream

History instructs us about the natural gravitation of the few to seek power or wealth at the expense of the masses. Thomas Jefferson said if you “Trade liberty for safety or money and you’ll end up with neither.” In our day things seem no different.



The American stabilizing factor resides in the existence of a predominant middle-class. This group possesses powers of self-reliance. Its minimal reliance on others, particularly government, allows for independent actions. Interestedly, the few survivors at Jamestown — the first permanent settlement in North America — developed this concept by relying on these self-sufficiency principles and it became a part of our American culture.



More recently some government leaders have sought to overthrow the middle-class’s thirst for independence. In the Obama era, Valerie Jarret, a close adviser to the President, often talked about controlling the masses by forcing more than 50% of Americans to become seriously dependent on the government, not upon themselves. Her underlining premise was that those who relied upon the government would willingly give up their freedoms. During the Obama/Jarret years the U.S. self-sufficient middle class shrunk significantly. As wide-spread individual economic strength weakened, American’s dreams and sustained economic grown started to die.



In 2001 China was granted most favored nation treatment by the World Trade Organization. With it, we saw U.S. manufacturing migrating to nations like Communist China with its cheap labor; some would contend slave labor. Folded into the mix was a concerted effort to control three areas of American life; the energy/transportation sector, healthcare (i.e., Obamacare), and the U.S. currency. Absolute, or near absolute, control of these three areas have the power to enslave a population. Manipulation of our currency, government healthcare for all, and the climate change agenda (like distancing/eliminating the use of fossil fuel resources such as California’s banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035) are some examples. It’s the old story of the government, not a free market, picking the winners and losers and subsequently gaining a huge amount of power and control over people and their ability to make free will decisions. Doing so stifles innovation/economic growth and makes people dependent on the government, which is their endgame!



But there was a fly in their ointment, Donald J. Trump. His win in 2016 turned their plans upside down. People wanted to make their own decisions, not have the unelected “deep state” bureaucrats make decisions for them! Then in 2020 the Democrats took back control bringing back attacks on our basic freedoms on steroids such as: mandates for unwanted electric vehicles, banning gas appliances (stoves and water heaters), and the invasion of millions of illegal immigrants, in hopes of creating an unshakable leftwing voting bloc.



The Law by Frederick Bastiat (circa 1850) argued that the purpose of law is to protect individual rights, specifically the rights to life, liberty, and property. He contended the law is perverted when it becomes a tool for legalized plunder, used by some to exploit others through force or fraud. Bastiat believed that when the law is used to redistribute wealth or grant special privileges, it violates fundamental rights and undermines a free society.



Over the years there has been a purposeful effort to create a one-party regime in which the morals and actions of the masses could be easily manipulated. The goal? Bastiat would say it’s usurp power. Antisemitic protests with hooligans attacking Jews and Christians alike; agitators taking over police stations in Portland and firebombing public buildings; attacks on federal and local law enforcement who are arresting violent criminal illegal aliens – it’s all being planned and financed by enemies of our nation’s founding principles.



These techniques leave freedom-loving Americans with difficult choices. Should due process be required to send home the ten’s-of-millions uninvited and unvetted illegals? They entered without due process should they be granted a due process right to be deported? For those who are paying attention, the outcome is clear. “Sanctuary states” like California are picture of what lies ahead if actions aren’t taken to halt this lunacy: unstainable debt, high taxes, bankruptcy, the destruction of our nation as we know it and a dominate philosophy of voiding individual freedom and choice.

Here are some possible corrective steps:

– Eliminate birthplace citizenship, only children born to those legally in the U.S. should qualify;

– A census that only counts U.S. citizens and apportions Congressional representation accordingly;

– Eliminate free healthcare and education benefits for non-US citizens; and

– Penalizing companies who hire illegal immigrants.



Ben Franklin got it right when he said the kind of government the Congress of his day was giving us; “A republic, if you can keep it.” Are we willing to fight the battle to keep it? Remember, freedom is not free!