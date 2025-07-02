Congress Must Protect Law Enforcement Funding in the Big Beautiful Bill By: Rohnnie Shaw, Executive Director of Texas State Troopers Association Texas State Troopers are the front-line defenders of our state. They patrol the highways, fight transnational gangs, protect our schools, support local law enforcement, respond to natural disasters, and interdict cross-border human and drug smuggling. They don’t ask for much, but they need the right tools to do the job. At the Texas State Troopers Association, we’ve got their backs. That means standing up for them not just in the field, but also in the policymaking process. And right now, we’re encouraged by the major public safety investments included in the House-passed “One Big Beautiful Bill.”The House version of the bill provides $12 billion in reimbursements to help states like Texas recover the costs of securing the southern border, and the Senate may raise it further. That’s not a handout. It’s a recognition of the burden our state has carried for years, and a chance to ensure DPS and other agencies don’t have to rob one priority to fund another. This funding will help offset operational costs, cover equipment upgrades, and ease the pressure on officers already spread thin. It also continues support for federal funding streams that have helped DPS and local law enforcement agencies hire, train, and equip officers for decades. These aren’t flashy programs, but they work. They keep up with recruitment needs and make sure officers in the field have body armor, radios, and vehicles that function when it matters. Grants to local law enforcement partners make troopers’ jobs easier. When local agencies are better equipped, trained, and prepared, it strengthens the entire public safety network. Coordination at every level keeps communities safer and allows troopers to focus on their critical roles. These investments strengthen our ability to respond quickly to emergencies, whether that’s a natural disaster, a major crime, or a public safety threat. They also help DPS and local agencies keep pace with the rapid growth and evolving challenges Texas faces every year. These are the kinds of investments that protect families, neighborhoods, and local economies. They’re not political. They’re practical, and they deliver results. As the bill is moving in the Senate, we’re urging lawmakers to protect these priorities—including the programs that law enforcement relies onto stay trained, prepared, and mission-ready. At a time when threats are growing more complex, we should be stepping up our investment in public safety—not scaling back the very programs that help keep Americans safe. There are still lots of discussions ahead on what makes it into the final version, but those negotiations shouldn’t come at the expense of the funding that keeps our communities secure and our officers equipped to respond. This isn’t about politics—it’s about readiness. Our members, Texas State Troopers and noncommissioned DPS employees, are keeping us all safe, doing their duty without excuse. Congress should do the same. That means passing a final bill that keeps law enforcement funding strong, border reimbursements intact, and programs in place to fully equip our officers to handle the challenges ahead.