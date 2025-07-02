Nothing’s Stopping Amy Purdy and She’s Coming to Galveston

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Three-time Paralympic medalist, New York Times best-selling author, and global motivational speaker Amy Purdy will take center stage as the keynote speaker for the 18th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at the Moody Gardens Convention Center.

At just 19 years old Amy was given a less than 2% chance of survival after contracting Meningococcal Meningitis, a rare and life-threatening bacterial infection. She spent weeks in a medically induced coma, underwent multiple surgeries, and ultimately lost both legs below the knee.

Determined to continue pursuing her passion for snowboarding, Amy designed her own prosthetic feet, paving the way for her career as one of the most decorated Paralympic snowboarders in U.S. history. She has since become a trailblazer in adaptive sports, co-founding Adaptive Action Sports, and inspiring millions with her resilience, grit, and unshakable determination.

Beyond the slopes, Amy has shared her remarkable story with audiences worldwide. She is the author of the best-selling memoir, On My Own Two Feet, which has been published in ten languages. She has shared the stage with Oprah Winfrey as part of The Life You Want tour, starred in a Super Bowl commercial narrated by Muhammad Ali, and captivated millions on Season 18 of Dancing with the Stars, where she finished as the runner-up.

“Amy Purdy embodies the true spirit of a champion, and we couldn’t be more honored to welcome her to this year’s conference,” said Gina M. Spagnola, President and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Her journey of resilience, courage, and innovation aligns perfectly with our theme, Heart of a Champion. Attendees will leave with a renewed sense of purpose and the confidence to overcome any challenge.”

Rebecca Lilley, 2025 Conference Chair, added, “Amy’s story reminds us that setbacks don’t define us—our response to them does. We knew instantly that she was the perfect speaker to inspire our attendees to push beyond their limits and embrace their own strength.”

Learn more about the women’s conference at www.GalvestonChamber.com.