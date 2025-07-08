Home NewsCommunityGod Bless the Families of The Guadalupe River Flood
Community

God Bless the Families of The Guadalupe River Flood

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
I watched in silence, prayer, hope, and dread as scenes of flash flood waters appeared when I scrolled through my social media page. It was too horrific to believe at first. Then more images and people sharing their stories appeared in my social media feed. There were children and families—it was real, it was happening.

Central Texas was struck with a tragic flash flood on July 4, 2025.

Camp Mystic, which sits on the banks of the Guadalupe River, was filled with campers who had enjoyed their summer adventures along with Bible studies and prayer time.

The children were sound asleep in their campground-style bunk beds when the river began its rapid rise. It was the early hours of the morning of our nation’s Independence Day, and tragedy in the form of furiously rising and rushing water swept over the campground.

Other youth camps along the river were also inundated. The water raged across the central Texas area, taking entire RV camps and houses, trees, roads, and cars with motorists.

I sat stunned as my social media feed loaded with the faces of 20+ young girls who had not been located by the end of July 4.

Rescue workers worked all night and all day, and again all night into Sunday, finding some of the missing alive and some not alive.

Reports are coming out of family members who lost their lives saving their families and camp counselors who rescued campers only to be swept away by the raging water. The search continues for missing victims of the raging water.

As of Sunday evening, the death toll continued to rise. In Kerr County, officials reported 59 deaths—38 adults and 21 children. Some of the children from Camp Mystic were still missing as of Sunday evening.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County. This declaration activates the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to aid Texas.

“These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing,” Trump posted on social media.

If you would, please consider donating to the recovery efforts. Here are two organizations that are collecting monetary donations:

The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund: This fund has been set up to help those impacted by the floods. https://cftexashillcountry.fcsuite.com/…/create/fund…

Kerrville Chamber of Commerce: The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce launched the Kerrville Area Rebuilding and Recovery Fund. https://bit.ly/4eAFCAz

May God comfort those who have lost so much in the Guadalupe River flood, and may we the people work together to provide support in the recovery process. 

