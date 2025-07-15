Turn to turkey for meals

Home NewsCommunityRecipesTurn to turkey for meals
Turkey does not garner much attention outside of Thanksgiving or other holidays when a roasted turkey is the centerpiece of a large family meal. However, turkey is a lean, tasty and versatile protein source that can be utilized in many meals. Individuals interested in reducing the fat and calorie content of some of their favorite dishes can opt for turkey over red meat.

This is the case for “Turkey Burgers,” from “The New Trailside Cookbook” (Firefly) by Kevin Callan and Margaret Howard. Turkey substitutes for ground beef in juicy burgers that can be cooked on the trail or in the backyard.

Turkey Burgers

Makes 4 patties

1 pound lean ground turkey (or chicken)

1/3 cup panko crumbs or dried bread crumbs

1 egg, beaten

1/4 cup sour cream or plain yogurt

2 green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon each dried thyme and oregano

1/2 teaspoon each salt and freshly ground pepper

4 whole wheat buns, halved

In a bowl, combine chicken, crumbs, egg, sour cream, onions, thyme, oregano, salt, and pepper. Gently form into four evenly shaped patties. Wrap each patty in plastic wrap or foil to keep separated. Refrigerate or freeze until ready to use.

When ready to enjoy, cook burgers 6 minutes per side and serve on toasted whole wheat buns. Garnish with favorite toppings. PC246030

