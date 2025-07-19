Home NewsCommissioner Buckingham Announces Beach Nourishment Project on West Galveston Beach
Commissioner Buckingham Announces Beach Nourishment Project on West Galveston Beach

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is pleased to announce the commencement of The Continuing Authorities Program Section 204 (CAP 204) West Texas Beach Nourishment Project, which will be executed through a partnership between the Texas General Land Office (GLO), the City of Galveston and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (UACE). UACE will oversee the project’s construction efforts through Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company as the contracting partner.

Galveston residents and beachgoers will see nourishment materials placed on the island’s west end beginning in September. The project will take place between Sunbather Lane to 11-Mile Road, a nearly two-mile stretch of beach. 

“Galveston Island was my home for more than a decade, and safeguarding its beautiful beaches for the enjoyment of Texans and the preservation of our unique wildlife is a mission close to my heart,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “Through our partnership with the City of Galveston and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the GLO will help dramatically reduce the erosion rate at West Galveston Beach, which threatens the beach’s recreational opportunities, wildlife habitats, and storm resilience. The project will utilize beach-quality dredge material from the Galveston Ship Channel to build the beach back stronger, making a resource that would have otherwise been discarded into a solution that supports Texas’ economic interests and environmental stewardship. I look forward to working on this project with our partners and continuing to serve the people and wildlife that call the Texas coast home.”

