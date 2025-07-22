Commissioner Buckingham Announces Adopt-A-Beach T-Shirt Campaign to Support Clean Texas Beaches

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is proud to announce the Texas General Land Office (GLO) Adopt-A-Beach program’s T-Shirt Campaign. T-shirts cost $35 each, and these funds will help support the program’s essential beach clean-ups and the volunteers who make them possible.

“Growing up near the Texas coast, I developed a deep love for Texas beaches and I am dedicated to ensuring our beautiful beaches are preserved for future generations,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “The GLO’s Adopt-a-Beach program is the backbone of our cleanup, conservation, and beach safety efforts. Please join me in supporting this incredible program and help preserve our beaches for future generations by getting your limited-edition T-shirt today.”

The next Adopt-A-Beach cleanup is set for Saturday, September 20, 2025. To stay up-to-date on Adopt-A-Beach events, sign up for the Adopt-A-Beach newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

The Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986 when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash. Since then, close to 590,000 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up nearly 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches.