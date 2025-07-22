Texas City firefighters rescue injured sea turtle

Home NewsCommunityNatureTexas City firefighters rescue injured sea turtle
TEXAS CITY, TX – Just call them heroes of the half shell!
Earlier this week, guests at the Texas City Dike noticed a sea turtle out in the water, frantically trying
to swim but clearly injured. Nobody could reach the struggling turtle, who was tangled in fishing
wire and had a fishing hook stuck under one flipper.
The Texas City Fire Department responded and immediately sprang into action. TCFD firefighters
didn’t hesitate to scale over the large rocks and wade out to the injured animal. They gently freed
the turtle from the fishing line and carried him to safety.
The turtle is now in the care of wildlife experts at a turtle recovery center in Galveston and is
expected to make a full recovery.

