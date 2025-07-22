Nia Cultural Center’s Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School Grand Finale

The Nia Cultural Center proudly invites the community to join us in celebrating the grand finale of the Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) Freedom Schools® program on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 6:00 PM, held at the Central Middle School Auditorium (3014 Sealy Ave, Galveston, TX 77550).

Now in its 19th year, the Nia Cultural Center’s CDF Freedom Schools® program has provided thousands of children with a summer filled with joy, empowerment, and purpose. Rooted in a commitment to literacy, social justice, cultural pride, and leadership development, the program works to combat summer learning loss while helping scholars discover their voices and their power.

Our Finale Celebration is a joyful and inspiring showcase of everything our scholars have learned and created this summer. The evening will feature live performances, original artwork, and powerful student testimonials that reflect the impact of the Freedom Schools experience.

Throughout the summer, scholars have explored what it means to make a difference—in themselves, in their families, in their communities, in the world, and through hope, education, and action. Their journey has been supported by a village of dedicated partners, including Galveston ISD, The Boys and Girls Club, The Galveston Children’s Museum, Busy Bee Cab, The Future is Us, SHAPE Community Center, Purpose Dance Company, and the Galveston County Food Bank, amongst many others We are deeply grateful to our funders and community collaborators for investing in the potential and promise of our young people.

We warmly welcome families, friends, and community members to join us for this special evening. Come celebrate the voices, creativity, and brilliance of our scholars and experience firsthand the power and purpose of Freedom Schools.

For more information visit NiaCultural.org or follow the QR code