Home NewsCommunityEventsNia Cultural Center’s Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School Grand Finale
Events

Nia Cultural Center’s Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School Grand Finale

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

The Nia Cultural Center proudly invites the community to join us in celebrating the grand finale of the Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) Freedom Schools® program on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 6:00 PM, held at the Central Middle School Auditorium (3014 Sealy Ave, Galveston, TX 77550). 

Now in its 19th year, the Nia Cultural Center’s CDF Freedom Schools® program has provided thousands of children with a summer filled with joy, empowerment, and purpose. Rooted in a commitment to literacy, social justice, cultural pride, and leadership development, the program works to combat summer learning loss while helping scholars discover their voices and their power. 

Our Finale Celebration is a joyful and inspiring showcase of everything our scholars have learned and created this summer. The evening will feature live performances, original artwork, and powerful student testimonials that reflect the impact of the Freedom Schools experience. 

Throughout the summer, scholars have explored what it means to make a difference—in themselves, in their families, in their communities, in the world, and through hope, education, and action. Their journey has been supported by a village of dedicated partners, including Galveston ISD, The Boys and Girls Club, The Galveston Children’s Museum, Busy Bee Cab, The Future is Us, SHAPE Community Center, Purpose Dance Company, and the Galveston County Food Bank, amongst many others We are deeply grateful to our funders and community collaborators for investing in the potential and promise of our young people. 

We warmly welcome families, friends, and community members to join us for this special evening. Come celebrate the voices, creativity, and brilliance of our scholars and experience firsthand the power and purpose of Freedom Schools. 

                For more information visit NiaCultural.org or follow the QR code 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Food preservation and canning workshop set on Aug. 9 in Houston

Black Sports Moms and C.J. Stroud Foundation Events THIS WEEKEND

Houston’s Hope for the Future: Back-to-School Giveaway Event to Empower Local Families

Nothing’s Stopping Amy Purdy and She’s Coming to Galveston

July 4th in Galveston

Celebrate Independence Day with us at our parade on July 4

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close