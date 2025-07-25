Santa Fe softball coach Andrew Whittington was recently named to the Southern Arkansas University Sports Hall of Fame. Whittington starred as a member of the Texas City High School baseball team before rewriting the SAU baseball record book, hitting .381 with a .480 on-base percentage and a .603 slugging percentage. He also recorded a 37-game hitting streak that, at the time, set a Gulf South Conference record. Whittington will be inducted during a ceremony at the Southern Arkansas University campus on October 10.
Coach Andrew Whittington was recently named to the Southern Arkansas University Sports Hall of Fame
