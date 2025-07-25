La Marque’s football program will be “Back With a Purpose” when the Cougars begin fall practice on August 4. The Coogs are feeling optimistic after making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2021. Coach Wade Oliphant’s squad returns 13 starters from last year as they will compete with state-ranked Brookshire Royal in what will be a competitive District 10-4A-2.
La Marque’s football program will be “Back With a Purpose” when the Cougars begin fall practice
102
La Marque’s football program will be “Back With a Purpose” when the Cougars begin fall practice on August 4. The Coogs are feeling optimistic after making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2021. Coach Wade Oliphant’s squad returns 13 starters from last year as they will compete with state-ranked Brookshire Royal in what will be a competitive District 10-4A-2.
La Marque’s football program will be “Back With a Purpose” when the Cougars begin fall practice on August 4. The Coogs are feeling optimistic after making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2021. Coach Wade Oliphant’s squad returns 13 starters from last year as they will compete with state-ranked Brookshire Royal in what will be a competitive District 10-4A-2.